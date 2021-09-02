The Eagle is providing live updates from today's Environmental Appeals Board in Washington, D.C. The court is hearing arguments on an appeal that seeks to overturn an EPA permit allowing a PCB landfill in Lee.
1:39 p.m.
Judge Kathie A. Stein urges lawyers not to belabor their briefs, which the court’s justices have already studied. “We ask that you think of today as an opportunity to have a conversation,” she said.
Expect a lot of questions, Stein told the lawyers, before they introduced themselves one by one. Those questions don’t suggest the court has decided the case, she cautioned. “I can assure you that we have not,” she said.
1:20 p.m.
THE LINEUP: The court’s justices will allow 40 minutes of arguments from those appealing the permit, the Housatonic River Initiative and the Housatonic Environmental Action League. The other parties, including the Environmental Protection Agency and the General Electric Co., will get the same amount of time.
The appeal team: Andrew Rainer, of Brody, Hardoon, Perkins & Kesten, LLP, Boston; Stephanie R. Parker, of O’Connor, of Carnathan & Mack, Burlington; and Katy T. Garrison, of Murphy & Riley, Boston.
Parker is expected to present the main argument for the environmental groups. Rainer is scheduled to talk about what the appellants’ see as the EPA’s failure to incorporate “alternative technologies” for the river cleanup. And Garrison is going to question whether the EPA’s remedy goes far enough to protect human health and the environment.
The GE team: Attorney Kwaku A. Akowuah make the company’s main case in support of the EPA permit issued last December, which allows local burial of PCBs in a Lee landfill. Akowuah will be backed up by attorney James R. Bieke.
The EPA team: Attorney John Kilborn will present the agency’s case, supported by Tim Conway and Samir Bukhari. Also, the agency has notified the court that it may seek to present expertise from Dean Tagliaferro, Bob Cianciarulo and Bryan Olson.
At 1:30 p.m. today, the Environmental Appeals Board in Washington, D.C., will hear oral arguments on an appeal that seeks to to overturn the permit, issued in December, allowing a PCB landfill in Lee.
The proceeding is being conducted by videoconference. The Eagle will provide live updates during the hearing.
The hearing is being streamed on Zoom and is open to the public.