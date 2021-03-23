Appointment slots for locally administered COVID-19 vaccines will open at 6 p.m. today. The Berkshire Vaccine Collaborative advises people seeking appointments to get online ahead of that release time, however.
“We recommend visiting maimmunizations.org prior to the time that appointments open to ‘get in line’ in the waiting room,” the group said in a post on getvaccinatedberkshires.org.
The openings will be for two distinct clinics. One is for teachers, child-care workers and school staff, who became eligible for vaccines this month.
The other type of clinic is for all other eligible people. That includes those 60 years old and over and employees in a variety of occupations, including convenience stores, groceries, restaurants and cafes and food service businesses. The category includes food pantry workers and volunteers, medical supply chain workers, transit and transportation workers and public works employees.
It also includes court personnel and funeral home employees. For a full list of who is eligible, visit the state's COVID-19 website.