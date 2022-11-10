A Pittsfield artist's 'back alley' gallery comes and goes, but he plans more efforts to encourage creation

PITTSFIELD — The newspaper on the walls started coming down Sunday morning at the makeshift gallery downtown. The paintings on display came down with them.

Quote “I wanted to show people that if you put the effort in, you can do anything." Ma'leek Adams-Powell

It was the end of the latest exhibition by local artist Ma’leek Adams-Powell, “Give Me Freedom or Give Me Death,” a collection of about 20 of his paintings. For a few days, Adams-Powell was an evangelist for art, holding forth in a little space at 21 Union St. Throughout the weekend, people stopped in with sketchbooks.

Adams-Powell says he wants to help breathe life into Pittsfield's art scene; it starts with him leading by example. “I wanted to show people that if you put the effort in, you can do anything,” Adams-Powell said.

Raymond Brown was there when the show came down. “It’s nice to see someone who made art in the city, rather than made art and brought it to the city,” said Brown.

It was the second local show for Adams-Powell, 26, who has been making art for as long as he can remember. For this outing, he wanted to do something for Pittsfield residents, wanting them to feel they had wandered into a “back alley” art gallery.

The space is across the street from the Barrington Stage Company, off North Street. It is owned by Patrick Swan, who also operates Union Street Tattoo. Throughout the weekend, visitors could also get tattoos off a flash sheet from the show.

The artist wanted people to see his works up close. “It’s the textures for me,” Adams-Powell said.

Adams-Powell says his art is often a reflection of feelings he doesn't want to contain. “There really shouldn’t be a certain way to do art,” Adams-Powell said. “You should be able to put raw art out there.”

Adams-Powell grew up on Pittsfield’s West Side. His paintings convey a surrealist view of everyday life, a life that saw him growing up in the Berkshires and moving to Las Vegas his senior year of high school. He's sold his paintings to people in the area for years.

His work often speaks to his emotional truth. One painting, “Surrounded,” shows seven angels, seven demons and seven people, depicting internal struggle. “You never really know who’s around you and what they’re bringing with them,” Adams-Powell said.

Adams-Powell says he works on six or seven paintings at a time; depending on the mood he’s in, he’ll focus on one or another.

Adams-Powell works alongside his cousin, Jamal Beda, who’s more like a brother. The two grew up in the same building across the hall from each other, and have been inseparable since childhood.

Beda wants people in Pittsfield to see his cousin's work on a larger scale, and is doing what he can to get his talents recognized.

“Sometimes you gotta pass the ball,” Beda said. “I’m like Klay, he’s like Steph Curry,” a reference to the dynamic duo "Splash Brothers" of Curry and Klay Thompson, who have won four NBA titles with the Golden State Warriors since they began playing together.

Beda supports his cousin's goal to encourage artists on the city's West Side. "We want people to see it and say 'That's inspiring,'" Beda said. "We came from the same area."

The cousins are founding members of Free World Inc., an underground clothing company based in Pittsfield. They hope to integrate the painting and clothing into one space, Adams-Powell said, making for a "fancy factory" with a wide array of colors on display.

Members of Free World Inc., worked to get the exhibition ready to go, spending nights before the show lining the exhibition walls with newspaper – including copies of The Berkshire Eagle – as part of the showcase.

Quote Ma'leek Adams-Powell says he wants to help breathe life into Pittsfield's art scene; it starts with him leading by example.

In some cases, they worked through the night to get the space ready to house the paintings. Adams-Powell free-handed a globe accompanying the message “Welcome 2 My World,” as part of it.

They did it all while getting ready to clock in for their day jobs. Adams-Powell works at Mazzeo’s and Miss Hall’s School.

“We all got the same 24 hours, and we try to make it 25,” Adams-Powell said. “Sometimes, days just don’t stop."

Adams-Powell said he hopes to tackle a long-term project in the future, and give himself more time to fully immerse in the work.

“This is the dream,” Adams-Powell said. “I’m not going to drop the dream.”