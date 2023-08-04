If you're frustrated you can't buy incandescent light bulbs don't get mad at your local hardware store — they tried to warn you

PITTSFIELD — If you're looking for an old-fashioned incandescent light bulb, don't go banging down your local hardware store's door. They simply can't help you.

While hardware stores have been preparing for the eventual demise of incandescent light bulbs since a policy effectively ending the sale of them was announced, local proprietors say some customers are just now getting the message — and they aren't too happy.

“We’ve had a small number of very vocal people who have voiced frustration and asked us to source them for us,” said Bart Raser, owner of Carr Hardware, while speaking at the store at 547 North St. in Pittsfield. “And that’s not an option.”

Under new energy efficiency rules that took effect Tuesday, those looking to change lightbulbs are no longer able to purchase most incandescent bulbs. Raser said that recent reminders of the Department of Energy rule under President Joe Biden has increased awareness that the bulbs are no longer available. More people have been coming into the store asking for them in the last two days, and Raser has had at least 20 people reach out to him personally via Facebook and other means.

This comes after nearly a year of preparation for the change — the policy, which does not outright ban incandescent bulbs but does stipulate that a bulb has to generate 45 lumens per watt for energy efficiency purposes, was announced in April 2022.

There are a number of exceptions to the rule — mostly specialty bulbs, such as those used for bug lights, black lights and flood lights, and those inside appliances — but Raser said many of the frustrated customers are coming in because they prefer incandescent bulbs simply for the type of light they give off.

Raser pointed out that with LED lights, customers can generally recreate warm and cold light effects with the right bulbs. He said there are even “smart bulbs” available that allow customers to dial in the color that they want.

Shortly after the policy change was announced, Raser said Carr Hardware began moving its remaining stock of incandescent bulbs to tables at the front of stores and selling them for 50 percent off. Those that were aware of the rules change, he said, bought the incandescent bulbs “aggressively” to stockpile them.

When asked how many of the bulbs Carr Hardware has left in stock, Raser said “very, very, very few — we’ve been working on it for a year.”

Steve Romano, owner of Elm Street Hardware at 129 Elm St., said he knew this was coming for a while. Romano has owned the hardware store for nearly 47 years, “since I was a little kid out of college,” and has seen less efficient bulbs phased out over time simply by virtue of having the store.

Romano said the price of the incandescent bulbs has decreased to the point where they’re not worth selling, either, and he’ll likely need to dispose of the ones left over. He’s had plenty of time to adjust to the changes, though.

He’s even switched over all the lights in his store to LED lights — and seen his electric bill go down by 50 percent, he said.

“Other than that, we’re still plugging away,” Romano said.