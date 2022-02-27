Anticipating fierce opposition campaign, a local movement for 'millionaire's tax' ballot question emerges

Months ahead of the November elections, Berkshire County Democrats are beginning to spread the word about a ballot question that they see as key to funding the future of education and transportation in the state.
The question, known as the Fair Share Amendment, would generate revenue for education and transportation investments through a 4 percent surtax on annual income above $1 million. Currently, all income is taxed at a 5 percent rate.
Under the proposal, residents making more than $1 million would pay 5 percent on the first million and 9 percent on the amount above $1 million, a threshold that would adjust for inflation in future years. The change would generate up to an estimated $2 billion per year dedicated to education and transportation. The state Department of Revenue estimated in 2015 that it would raise $1.6 to $2.2 billion from 19,600 residents.
Only the top 0.6 percent of Massachusetts earners — or 21,000 taxpayers, according to 2019 data — would see their tax bill increase, researchers said in a January report from the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University. But, supporters say the benefits of increased state spending would be shared widely. Western Massachusetts leaders long have argued that state money for roads and schools fails to meet local needs.
“We think improving our education and infrastructure is key to keeping Massachusetts an attractive place to live,” said Jeanne Kempthorne, who leads a committee on the Berkshire Democratic Brigades that is working to educate voters about the proposal and to bring resolutions to local select boards and school committees, she said.
Voters will decide the fate of the question in November, although supporters expect the opposition to put up a lucrative fight before then.
Raise Up Massachusetts, a left-leaning coalition of labor unions and community organizations, tried to get the question on the ballot in 2018, but top business groups responded with a legal challenge. The Supreme Judicial Court struck the question on a technicality: its elements did not meet a requirement to be “mutually dependent.”
The Legislature voted twice to ensure the question appears on the 2022 ballot, to advance the initiative 147-48 in 2019 and 159-41 in 2021.
Anticipating another opposition campaign funded by big business, supporters have begun efforts to get the word out early, including through virtual visits during select board and school committee meetings.
All three bodies they have visited — the Dalton Select Board, Lee Select Board and Lee School Committee — have passed nonbinding resolutions in support of the question.
Early messaging has foreshadowed what the battle over the ballot question might look like. Business groups and their allies have argued that the ballot question would hurt small businesses or cause top earners to leave the state. Republican state Rep. Nicholas Boldyga, among others, has said that top earners would “flee the state in droves.”
Supporters of the question counter that businesses where owners take in more than $1 million in yearly profits ought not to be considered small or middle class. The Massachusetts Budget and Policy Center has suggested that improvements to public education and transportation from the Fair Share Amendment would help small businesses.
Supporters also argue that if Massachusetts millionaires have not already moved to a no-income tax state like New Hampshire, the change would not bring a mass exodus, citing states like California, where top earners pay 13.3 percent, and New York, where the top rate is 8.82 percent, as evidence that many wealthy residents who choose to live in a state will continue to do so after a tax increase.
Local focus on education, transportation
Lydia Wood, executive director of the Western Mass Area Labor Federation, leads a regional team that has organized voter-education efforts in Western Massachusetts. She said that the emphasis has included a statewide push for stable revenue sources, as well as regional transportation struggles that residents know from personal experience.
Of the 641 bridges that the state deems structurally deficient, 60 are in Berkshire County. The Massachusetts Municipal Association estimates that the state must add nearly $400 million annually to cover the cost of maintaining roads, and state Auditor Suzanne Bump has found that smaller towns, such as those in Western Massachusetts, suffer the most from disinvestment.
“I think there’s a lot of specificity about how bad our infrastructure is, the quality of our bridges and roads,” Wood said. “I think anybody that’s a driver recognizes that, and our regional transit authorities don’t really run on timelines that you can count on as a worker to get around. ... We also have a lot of public colleges in Western Mass. that, I think, would benefit greatly from this, as well as vocational programs, which we desperately need.”
Neil Clarke, a retired Lee Public Schools teacher that serves as the district coordinator for the Massachusetts Teachers Association, said that the goal of increasing funding has resonated with educators. Among the priorities is ensuring that there is money for the Student Opportunity Act, a 2019 law that will put an additional $1.5 billion per year into K-12 public education when fully funded, although its implementation was delayed by a coronavirus pandemic budget crunch.
“This is literally a chance of a lifetime for folks that believe in public education, and obviously, I think everyone believes in having safe roads,” Clarke said. “It’s really more about funding education fairly, not going after millionaires.”
'Taxachusetts'
While Massachusetts now sits on a budget surplus and billions in unspent federal aid, supporters of the question say that its purpose is to ensure that the tax system can support state spending in the long term as the state adds expenses that might be planned, such as the Student Opportunity Act, or unforeseen.
In 2009, the state faced Great Recession-induced spending cuts and increased its sales tax to prevent spending cuts. Yet, that increase disproportionately burdened lower-income residents.
Since lower-income people typically spend a greater portion of their money on necessities and housing than do wealthy individuals, the sales tax and property tax tend to hit them harder. With a flat income tax rate at 5 percent, lower-income people tend to pay proportionately more of their money in state taxes than do wealthier people.
Massachusetts residents making less than $23,100 paid an average of 10 percent of family income to the state in taxes, an October 2018 report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found. Those making over $719,500 paid 6.5 percent.
While Massachusetts was known as “Taxachusetts” when its tax rate was relatively high in the 1970s, the state cut its taxes from 1977 to 2014 more than any state, except Arizona. Those tax cuts amount to more than $4 billion per year in lost revenue today, mostly from top earners, MassBudget says.
The system is “upside down,” said Peter Enrich, a professor emeritus of law at the Northeastern University School of Law who has studied state tax policy and serves as legal counsel to the Raise Up Massachusetts ballot committee.
“Those who are most able to help pay for the things that we all need are paying less than their fair share,” Enrich said.