NORTH ADAMS — After nearly a year cooped up to avoid the coronavirus, Leslie Shatz was thrilled when she received a registration link for the COVID-19 vaccine through a group email to members of a board that she served on.
"We've been home since March," said Shatz, 75, of Stockbridge. "We thought, 'Wouldn't it be fun to go out and get a vaccine?'"
The only problem? Shatz, like most Massachusetts residents, is not yet eligible to receive the vaccine.
When she went to the state's website, she said, many clinic sign-up portals specified that only first responders could receive the vaccine. Scrolling down the list, though, she found one clinic in Pittsfield on Thursday that appeared to have no such warning.
"I made appointments for myself and my husband," she said. "Then I told all of my closest friends who are 75 and up."
Around dinnertime, she went back to look at the site and was surprised how many appointment slots were still open. When she realized she might have erred, she canceled.
"I had no intention of taking the place of a first responder, nor did my husband," she said. "I spent the rest of the evening calling my friends again and telling them not to do it."
Shatz was not alone. More than 100 ineligible people who signed up for Thursday's first responder clinic in Pittsfield, an influx that crowded the system and made it difficult for emergency workers to schedule appointments, local public health officials said.
"The people who need to sign up can't sign up because the slots are taken," said Leslie Drager, lead public health nurse with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance, who is part of the local team coordinating the vaccine rollout.
Amid the flood of faulty sign-ups, Drager and her colleagues are urging anyone who is not eligible yet to avoid registering, even if they happen receive a link.
"It's going to be everyone's turn," said Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association. "It's just going to take us time to get there."
At this point, there are few tools available to local health officials to restrict who can sign up. While future clinics will be set to "private," which means they cannot be found through Google, vaccine providers currently have no way to prevent eligible recipients from forwarding emails with registration links — except to ask them not to, and to remind them that they will not receive the vaccine if they are not eligible under state guidelines.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health did not respond to requests for comment.
Bad registrations can be a huge drag on the system, Kittross pointed out, as public health staff have to call the people who registered to inform them that they should not show up.
"People who are planning the clinics, they end up making 100 phone calls," she said. "That's not what they need to be doing."
Most of those calls go well, Kittross added, but a handful of people have been "less understanding."
For her part, Shatz cancelled the appointment before she even got a call and stressed that she and her husband are more than happy to wait their turn.
"When they initiated the vaccines in the arms, there were a lot of people, even doctors and hospital administrators, who were jumping the lines," she said. "That's one thing we have no interest in doing."
At the time of her erroneous sign-up, Shatz was relatively well-informed about the rollout. She had been watching the governor's briefings and knew that, as a 75 year old, she had been bumped to the top of Phase 2. But shifting priorities, and the lack of a single federal timeline — after all, older New Yorkers were already getting the vaccine — had left her uncertain about whether she was eligible for this week's clinics.
Speaking about the issue on Thursday, Kittross suggested that loosening the restrictions on who is eligible could potentially mitigate the problem. Local health officials have no control over the state timeline.
"We are advocating with the Department of Public Health to try to collapse some of the categories," Kittross said. "So it's a little less strict about who can go when."
She said she supported the state's decision to prioritize its most vulnerable residents first, and those critical to fighting COVID-19, including health care workers and first responders.
"I think that was the right way to do things," she said. "The problem now is that it's making everything go much more slowly, and it's much more complicated that way."
This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a drastic change to speed up the rollout: Making everyone 65 and older eligible. So far, Massachusetts has decided not to follow that guidance. While residents 75 and over are expected be eligible right at the outset of Phase 2 — scheduled to begin in February — those ages 65 to 74 are prioritized below a wide swath of essential workers.
Kittross stressed that she was not necessarily calling for the state to follow the CDC's advice. Opening up sign-ups to everyone 65 and over also comes with complications, evidenced by rocky rollouts in other states.
But, she said that that Berkshire County has the capacity — in terms of personnel and space — to significantly ramp up daily vaccinations, if the state were to loosen guidelines slightly and promise consistent vaccine deliveries. Even a small but steady weekly allocation would help.
"I think we could easily do up to a thousand vaccinations a day," she said. "But we need to have the vaccine. We can't get it piecemeal, we need to have it coming steadily."
State officials also face tricky restrictions, Kittross pointed out, including figuring out how to equitably distribute a limited and uneven stream of vaccine deliveries from the federal government.
For now, local public health officials will continue to ramp up their clinics as directed by DPH.
As for Shatz, she remains excited to get her vaccine once she is eligible, and urges anyone who receives a link to visit mass.gov/vaccine and double check their status. Also, to think twice about sharing emails.
"There's always a danger in forwarding an email."