PITTSFIELD — Even as criticism of racist imagery in Dr. Seuss’ books has grown in recent years, the late author remains popular among children in Berkshire County and across the nation.
There is no consensus among local librarians and early childhood educators on how to handle what has become a heavily debated legacy.
Dr. Seuss Industries, the company established to preserve the late author’s legacy, will stop publishing six books because of racist imagery, it said Tuesday, the Springfield-born author Theodor Seuss Geisel’s birthday.
The company’s decision follows years of research by nonwhite scholars that concluded that Dr. Seuss consistently placed nonwhite characters in “subservient, exotified, or dehumanized roles.” Dr. Seuss “consistently drew Africans and African Americans as monkeys and apes,” one organization wrote in an Instagram post.
While some local librarians and educators supported the company’s decision, many said they would continue to use the books.
Children new to reading tend to be drawn to Dr. Seuss’ books for the silly rhymes, and sounding out rhymes can help those still learning to read, said Maureen Pavolko, director of Tot Spot Too in Pittsfield.
Tot Spot Too won’t stop using Dr. Seuss’ books, said Pavolko, who added that she heard about Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ announcement but never thought of the books as racist.
“The children are definitely not seeing those types of prejudices,” she said. “I have concerns with people who think we are no longer able to read books based on their interpretations of them.”
The county’s largest library, though, will follow the path of Dr. Seuss Enterprises.
“The announcement sends a clear message that these titles no longer represent Dr. Seuss’ legacy and are no longer relevant for our patrons and our shelves,” said Alex Reczkowski, director of Berkshire Athenaeum in Pittsfield.
The Berkshire Athenaeum’s children’s library is conducting a diversity audit, Reczkowski said. And to make space for new books, the library “constantly re-curates” its collection, cycling out “materials that are less read, less relevant or less accurate.”
Still, many librarians hesitate to remove books from collections.
Jenney Maloy, the youth librarian at the Lenox Library, said she agrees with the company’s decision. Rather than remove books, though, she prefers to warn people when they borrow books about possibly racist content.
“It’s just a heads-up that some stuff may be a little outdated,” Maloy said. “And then that becomes the parents’ responsibility, not the librarian’s responsibility, to decide what the kids can read.”
“Our official stance as librarians is that we don’t censor materials in our collection. Even though we don’t agree with them or like them, we are not going to remove materials that we feel are no longer appropriate.”
Still, Maloy is “passionate” about diversifying the collection through decisions over which new books to buy.
“Children need to see themselves reflected in a library’s collection and also need a window into other people’s lives,” said Maloy, who acknowledged that she was fed a “pretty white” reading list when she grew up in Stockbridge. “Even though I’m a librarian in a predominantly white town, it’s important to have books on the shelves that are windows into nonwhite experiences.”
Maloy recently found the library’s copy of “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” one of the books Dr. Seuss Enterprises said it would stop publishing, when weeding the picture book collection. The book was in poor condition, but she chose not to order a new copy.
KidZone in Pittsfield seeks to introduce its students to some diverse authors during its participation in Read Across America week. Once synonymous with Dr. Seuss, Read Across America has distanced itself in recent years, opting instead to favor more diverse authors.
This year, KidZone is prioritizing “When I Close My Eyes” by Ty Allan Jackson, a Pittsfield author who is Black, Executive Director Susan Robert said.
But, KidZone won’t tell its students they shouldn’t read, and it doesn’t expect to discontinue Seussian traditions, such as having students make top hats or eat green eggs.
“Right now, these are kids and they like Dr. Seuss books,” said Robert, who added that she has not heard a parent complain about Dr. Seuss’ books. “Why take that away?”
Carrie Gagne, director of the Williams College Children’s Center, said she hadn’t heard the Dr. Seuss Enterprises decision Tuesday. But, staff have been researching the center’s curriculum to ensure that it doesn’t teach books and songs that reinforce racist ideas, which, she said, can cause harmful perceptions, even if people aren’t aware of them.
“We have so many wonderful songs and games and books to choose from, so, we can be sure our printed and sung materials do not have those racist histories,” Gagne said.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises did not mention other Dr. Seuss books, including “The Cat in the Hat,” that also have faced criticism.