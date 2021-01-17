LENOX — Town Hall’s preliminary budget projection for the 2022 fiscal year includes some surprisingly upbeat news from the state: The town’s hospitality-based economy appears to be less drastically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than expected.
During a recent briefing for the Select Board, Chief Administrative Officer Christopher Ketchen reported that the state Department of Revenue had received a “quite remarkable” lodging tax total of $539,000 for the October to December period.
That deposit into Town Hall coffers, combined with a previous half-million dollar payment in September, means that $1,060,000 in lodging taxes have been received for the first six months of the current fiscal year.
“Out of an abundance of caution,” Ketchen said, he had projected $912,000 for the entire 12-month period ending next June 30, less than half the pre-pandemic total.
“If we’re looking for some note of optimism in spite of everything we’ve been through in the past year, that certainly provides it,” he told the Select Board members. “There’s a desire among folks to be in Lenox, even without the cultural amenities available to them.”
Guests at lodging establishments pay a 6 percent hospitality tax to the town and 5.7 percent to the state.
The preliminary budget forecast calls for an average 2.5 percent property tax increase, the addition of a 10th officer to the police force, as well as “efficiencies and realignments” in most of the town’s departments to help contain overall spending.
Property taxes for the current fiscal year ending June 30 had been frozen in the austerity budget approved by the Select Board and town meeting voters last year.
The overall budget proposed for fiscal 2022 to be reviewed and voted on by the board by the end of this month comes to nearly $29.5 million, compared to the $27.3 million approved at the annual town meeting last September. Because of the pandemic, Ketchen had reduced that budget from the original $28.5 million total passed by the Select Board before the coronavirus erupted.
School spending, about half of the total proposed budget and 55 percent of the operating budget, remains a question mark until that department’s spending plan is finalized, Ketchen noted.
He projected a 3 percent increase, with $14.3 million earmarked in the town’s budget forecast as a placeholder.
Also unknown is the total of state aid, he added, “so we’ve made modest assumptions” for the amount coming from Boston.
Other highlights of the proposed preliminary budget cited by Ketchen:
• Resumption of capital investment infrastructure projects, funded at “an aggressive” $875,000 from “free cash” reserves. That spending had been frozen at zero in the current year’s austerity budget.
• A $225,000 total for future fire truck and ambulance purchases when needed.
• Reduced reliance on “free cash” reserves to help balance the operating budget, down to $300,000 from the current year’s $406,000.
• Restoration of annual funding for various municipal retiree benefits, though at $250,000 it’s less than the typical $575,000 in previous years.
The total spending plan relies primarily on property tax collections, augmented by state aid, excise taxes on motor vehicles, lodging and meals taxes and “free cash” reserves.
The estimated 2.5 percent property tax increase represents a return “of the more or less stable and standard model we’ve pursued in years past, with the exception of last year in light of the pandemic,” Ketchen said.
He also stated that projected health insurance costs are “looking more optimistic” than in years past, based on current estimates.
In preliminary comments on Ketchen’s presentation, Selectman Edward Lane said that “the unknowns always scare me, and the school department is an unknown.”
He suggested that the pandemic imposed additional costs, “but they should have saved money in other areas, and I hope the School Department will work with the town, realize those savings and come in with a reasonable number.”
Along the same lines, Select Board Chairman Neal Maxymillian predicted that interim Superintendent William Cameron and the rest of the School Department “is aware of our position.” He voiced hope that there will be some funds returned based on possible savings.
After the Select Board reviews and votes on the spending plan by the end of this month, with possible revisions, the proposed budget will be reviewed for potential support or opposition by the Finance Committee.
Annual town meeting voters get the final say at a session currently slated for May 6.