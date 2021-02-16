PITTSFIELD — For one homeless person, the new daytime warming shelter at the Christian Center was a long time coming.
At least four times, he said, he walked to the center’s Robbins Avenue address hoping to find a space inside, out of the cold, only to learn it wasn’t yet open. That forced him to kill time outdoors until he could return to the homeless shelter at the former St. Joseph’s Central Catholic High School.
“It was rough,” said Java, who asked to be identified by his first name. That changed Tuesday, when he was one of a handful of people inside the new warming center, which now is open and staffed by the city’s shelter provider, ServiceNet. On Tuesday, officials gathered to mark its debut.
“This is an important milestone in the work that we’re all committed to doing around making sure that we are providing the best care and comfort we can for homeless brothers and sisters,” Mayor Linda Tyer said to a small group of local officials outside the warming center — a modular structure trucked in to Pittsfield from the manufacturer in Pennsylvania.
The Christian Center has been operating its food pantry and serving meals throughout the coronavirus pandemic, but because of coronavirus safety rules, this year it has not been able to invite clients inside the main space — which, in past winters, served as a de facto warming center in the city, said Executive Director Betsy Sherman.
“In a normal year, we are the warming shelter, we did serve that purpose in Pittsfield historically,” said Kameron Spaulding, also of the Christian Center.
Over the summer, when cases in the region were lower, Sherman said she was hopeful the center could return to a semblance of normal operations. That didn’t happen, and by Thanksgiving, no other landlords or agencies had responded to the city’s request for a site that could serve as a warming center, Spaulding told The Eagle.
Sherman said she and Food Director Karen Ryan glanced outside one day late last year, toward the center’s then-empty lot on Robbins Avenue.
“When we figured out that there was going to be a need this fall, the Christian Center, Karen and I looked at our empty lot and thought, ‘Huh, could we do something here?’ And we have,” Sherman told those in attendance Tuesday afternoon.
After the center volunteered space, its small staff worked to open it. The center leased the modular structure for four months, Sherman said, after working to find one that met Massachusetts building codes. Wintry weather last month and this month delayed the process of shipping the structure on state highways to Pittsfield, she said, and then came the logistics of assembling it, linking it to electricity, as well as getting the proper city permits and inspections.
Sherman said she and her colleagues moved as quickly as possible and would have liked the space to open earlier on in the winter months.
A daytime warming center should have opened when the emergency wintertime coronavirus shelter did at the former St. Joe’s on Nov. 1, said City Councilor Anthony Maffuccio, who attended the opening. The homeless shelter is closed during the daytime on weekdays, except for in extreme cold weather, and is open 24/7 on weekends.
“After 109 days of long waiting ... it’s finally here. I wish that it would have happened sooner; we’ve wasted three months of individuals out in the elements braving the cold,” he said. “But, I can’t turn back time. I’m excited that this has come to fruition.”
Tyer told The Eagle the city moved as quickly as it could to help stand up the center. She said people might underestimate how long it takes to acquire the structure, transport it to the city and ensure that it is safe.
“It’s absolutely vital that the space is safe for occupancy,” she said inside the center, after addressing the group.
Federal CARES Act money is funding a large portion of the warming center operations, said Sherman, with the Christian Center continuing to provide meals and other items like clothing. Tyer told the group that the city’s Community Development Department was integral to realizing the project.
State Sen. Adam Hinds thanked the Christian Center, ServiceNet and the mayor’s team for stepping up to help meet needs in the community that the pandemic has exposed.
“It takes a pandemic, unfortunately, for us to realize who we are as a society and how we’re treating the most vulnerable among us, and where the gaps are in our services,” Hinds said. “That has all been laid bare this year, and then some.”
The warming center is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. People can stay as long as they like during operating hours, said Ryan.
In addition to offering breakfasts and lunches, the Christian Center provides a location for other social services agencies to meet with clients, including rooms inside the warming center, said Erin Forbush, ServiceNet’s director of shelter and housing.
“This is a safe space to be warm and have not to wait to see counselors,” said Java, the homeless individual. “They do a lot for the community.”