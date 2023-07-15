Mike Golin Automotive is getting a new name and a new owner, as Mike Golin retires after 50 years in the business

PITTSFIELD — Mike Golin is an auto mechanic who’s been working over, under and around automobiles professionally for almost 50 years.
That’s a lot of bending, crawling, crouching and sliding. Over the years the constant physical activity has taken its toll.
“My body is telling me to stop doing this everyday,” said Golin, who turned 66 on May 5.
Some people keep working in their chosen professions even when they know it’s time to go, but Golin is not one of them.
He recently retired from Mike Golin Automotive, the Pittsfield auto repair shop he’s run with his wife Jean since 1986, after selling the business to a much younger mechanic in late June.
“It’s time to give it up and let somebody else do it,” said Golin, who’s worked as a professional auto mechanic in the Berkshires since 1975, including 37 years operating his own business.
The new owner is Eric Lefebvre, who turns 40 in September. He is planning to change the shop’s name to Eric Lefebvre Auto Repair. The business is located at 1500 East St. in a space that Golin had leased.
“In a week or two everything should be set,” said Lefebvre, who has already been involved in the auto repair business professionally for almost 20 years.
Golin and Lefebvre are almost 30 years apart in age, but they share a common trait. They are both highly qualified Subaru mechanics. Golin is listed as a “Subaru specialist” on his business’ website and Lefebvre is certified as a Subaru master technician and as both a master technician and advanced level specialist under Automotive Service Excellence standards.
Both men worked at Subaru dealerships — Golin for 12 years at the former Pete’s Motors, Lefebvre for eight at Haddad Subaru — before deciding to go out on their own.
Lefebvre, who holds an associates degree in automotive science from Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, N.Y., also worked at the former Southgate Motors in Pittsfield and at Turner’s Automotive Repair before joining Haddad Subaru.
He approached Golin about buying the business when he heard he was going to retire.
“The stars aligned,” Lefebvre said, referring to the transaction. “I figured I’d take over and work for myself. There’s nothing better than working for yourself.”
Lefebvre will continue to work on Subarus at the repair shop, but said he will also service all makes and models. He plans to work by himself for awhile.
“If I want to make it bigger I may hire one or two guys,” he said.
Mike Golin Automotive’s only current employees are Mike and Jean, who has kept the company’s books since the business opened on Merrill Road in early 1986. According to Eagle files, the Golins originally opened their shop on Merrill Road because it near the General Electric Co.’s plant and they hoped to attract a lot of customers from GE.
The Golins moved the business to East Street in 2005 because the space was bigger.
“When we started our boys were three and five,” Jean Golin said. “Now we have grandchildren who are nine and 12.”
Mike, who graduated from the auto mechanic’s program at Taconic High School, said he originally became a mechanic because the trade runs in his family.
“My uncles are mechanics,” he said.
The business has changed greatly over the years.
“Everything’s now is computerized and it takes a lot longer to diagnose those things,” he said. “Back in the old days we had carborators and mechanical fuel pumps. Now we have computers running everything.”
He’s stuck with the profession for almost half a century, “because it’s what I know.” But the physical demands that come with the trade have become harder to deal with growing older than the changes in technology.
“I was getting worn out,” he said. “This business takes a lot out of you. Picking up engines, tires, rotors and stuff. Everything’s heavy.”
He began thinking about retirement about a year ago. “Turning 66 years old, I just decided it was time to turn the reins over to somebody else.”
The Golins say they are thankful for all the customers who provided their loyalty and support over the years that are "like family to us."
When asked what he planned to do in retirement, Mike said, “relax.”
Asked to be more specific, he said, “when I get done with the honey do list I’ll relax. I’m going to do a little bit of traveling. I’ve got plenty of stuff to do around the house. Go to car shows. Ride my motorcycle.”
And reflect on a long career.