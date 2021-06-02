FLORIDA — After more than three decades of working in northern Berkshire schools, Abbott Memorial School principal Heidi Dugal is retiring on June 30.
“I think I may have hung around a little longer, but this year has been very trying with the pandemic," she said, adding that she wants to spend more time with her two grandchildren.
Dugal has been principal of the school for more than a decade. But her time there started much earlier: she was a student at the elementary school herself.
In her career, she taught at schools in Savoy and Florida and was principal at Savoy Elementary School. She appreciates small schools — GAMS has about 85 student enrolled, she said.
"Yesterday I was the nurse, the cafeteria person and the janitor. All three were out," she said. "Everybody pitches in a small school."
When she was a single parent, her kids would ask her why she was in education, she remembered. "Why are you teaching? There's no money in teaching and education," she recalled them asking. She enjoyed it, she said. "Every day is different and every year is different and you can't even begin to imagine what it's like when you see that light bulb go off over a child's head.”
A number of people in her family were also educators in the area.
"My mother taught Adams and she taught in other small towns. Her mother taught in the town of Florida ... She worked in a one room school house," she said. “That's how long ago this was."
Martin McEvoy, who is currently superintendent of Hatfield Public Schools, will take over as principal, Dugal said.
Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com.