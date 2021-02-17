PITTSFIELD — The "sudden passing" Tuesday of Berkshire County Sheriff's dispatcher Sheila Hughes, known for her "calm voice," has sent a shock through the sheriff's office and larger community.
Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler and staff late Tuesday on Facebook announced Hughes' death, and said she was known for her calm in moments of distress for others after they call 911.
"She began working for us in 2017 and began showing us her professionalism and dedication by being that calm voice on the other line to many within the community during their most difficult times," the post said. "This voice will be sadly missed by many on the radio and around the office."
It's unclear how Hughes died. Bowler could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
But on Facebook, his office explained why Hughes made such a deep impact in the community.
"They say dispatchers work as the guardian angels to all public safety in the field, which we would agree," the post said. "But as she is no longer with us, she continues to be the guardian angel over all of us, as we adjust to life without her.
“Just because you don’t see my face, doesn’t mean I’m not saving your life. Behind every hero, there is a guardian looking out for them and I am the heroes’ guardian. I am a 911 dispatcher.”