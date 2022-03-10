Longtime trial attorney Timothy Shugrue announces bid for Berkshire district attorney

PITTSFIELD — Longtime Berkshire County trial attorney Timothy J. Shugrue on Wednesday announced he is a candidate for Berkshire district attorney.
He made the announcment in a Facebook post with a photo of himself and his wife at the door of the registrar of voters in Pittsfield City Hall.
"I enter this race to make Berkshire County a safe place for all the residents of our county," he wrote. "I’m committed to providing experience, integrity and justice for all."
Shugrue, a former assistant district attorney in Springfield (Hampden and Berkshire counties), touted his 36 years of experience as a trial lawyer across all of Western Massachusetts, including 28 years in private practice.
He also said he is the founder of the The Kids' Place, which provides services for children who are victims of domestic violence.
Incumbent Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington's first term ends at the end of the year. She has not formally announced her reelection bid, but has signaled her intention to do so.
In a December job posting, the Harrington for District Attorney campaign was seeking a political and communications fellow to spearhead social media, outreach and more.
Defense attorney and former prosecutor Robert Sullivan also has said he is running for the office, and intends to formally kick off his campaign early this year.
This story will be updated.