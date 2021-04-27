GREAT BARRINGTON — Kate Retzel, principal of Lee Elementary School, has been hired as principal at Muddy Brook Regional Elementary School, according to a statement from Peter Dillon, superintendent of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.
Retzel is replacing Principal Timothy Lee, who is retiring after a long career in education and three years at Muddy Brook. She will begin July 1.
Retzel has been at her Lee post for 11 years, and previously taught in Lee and Pittsfield schools. She taught middle school for 13 years at St. Mary's in Lee and Notre Dame in Pittsfield.
Retzel has a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Stonehill College, a Master's in Education with a focus on curriculum integration from Cambridge College, and a certificate in advanced graduate study in school administration from American International College.
"Kate impressed the search committee with her commitment to fostering strong relationships, valuing social-emotional learning, and investing in curriculum and professional development, and problems solving," Dillon said in the statement. "The search committee and her recommenders saw [her] as progressive, responsive, caring, and collaborative."
Dillon said Retzel will have time to work with Lee before he leaves, "to support a thoughtful transition."