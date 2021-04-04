PITTSFIELD — As the School Committee prepares to make its next big hiring decision, voters are getting an early look at which candidates they could choose to hire to represent them in city affairs.
But before that happens, educators will welcome hundreds of elementary students back to classrooms five days a week starting Monday, and work was set to continue over the weekend to modify lunch areas and otherwise ready the buildings for full-time, in-person learning — for the first time in more than a year.
After conducting virtual “site” visits with four finalists for the Pittsfield Public School superintendent position, School Committee members are gearing up to grill the candidates during final interviews at special public meetings on April 12 and 13. The candidates have gone through initial closed-door interviews, but this time, the public is invited to tune in and watch starting at 5 p.m. both evenings.
The committee will enter “deliberations” after the interviews with the candidates — current Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis, Portia Bonner, interim superintendent in Bozrah, Conn., Marisa Mendonsa, principal of Mohawk Trail Regional School and Arthur Unobskey, Wayland Public Schools Superintendent — bringing an end to a months long hiring process launched after former Superintendent Jason “Jake” McCandless transitioned to another Berkshire district.
Meanwhile, the possible field of City Council and School Committee hopefuls inched further into focus on Friday, when 13 people, newcomers and incumbents both, pulled nomination papers to run in this fall’s election. While papers became available on Friday, would-be candidates have ample time to stop by City Hall and pull papers before the July 16 deadline to certify arrives, so expect the early political landscape to shift.
Also on Monday, the Council’s Committee on Ordinance and rules is set to take up a Community Development Board recommended overhaul of downtown zoning. If adopted, city officials say the proposed “Downtown Creative District” would encourage downtown redevelopment and set more standards for new construction.
As officials wade into another remote budget process, the Board of Library Trustees’ Finance Committee meets virtually 4 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the financial affairs of the Berkshire Athenaeum.
A petition from Councilor Anthony Maffuccio requesting the newly reworked Homeless Advisory Committee hold open microphone periods at its meetings will be debated at the committee’s Wednesday meeting, when the commission will also take up the city’s proposal for enforcing its no-camping rule in city parks.
Persistent complaints of health issues among neighbors corresponding with a cell tower at 877 South Street are expected to be discussed by the Board of Health at its meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Councilors are pressing the Health Department to investigate the complaints.
Heads up
On Saturday, a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for veterans, their spouses and caregivers will be held at the Patterson Field House at Berkshire Community College. All participants must pre-register, which can be done by calling 413-582-3110.
Starting this week, the Berkshire Seed Library is offering one-hour appointments on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at the Berkshire Athenaeum, where residents can pick up to 10 seed packets to nurture. To make an appointment, call the library’s Reference Department at 413-499-9480 ext. 202, or email info@pittsfieldlibrary.org.