Last week saw residents urged to recommit to doing their part to keep the coronavirus pandemic at bay, after Mayor Linda Tyer pointed to large gatherings as the main source of the dozens of new cases reported in the last two weeks.
And as the holidays approach, city health officials are emphasizing the importance of abiding by the state’s new limits on the size of residential gatherings, which are now capped at 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. With some exemptions, Massachusetts residents are also asked to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
And on the national stage, the more than 16,000 Pittsfield voters who cast ballots in support of Joe Biden breathed a collective sigh of relief after the days-long process of counting the national vote gave way on Saturday, when the Associated Press officially called the race for 46th president of the United States for Joe Biden.
At a virtual public hearing on Tuesday evening, City Councilors and the Tyer Administration will begin discussion for the fiscal 2021 tax rate, after voting in June to appropriate $750,000 in free cash to reduce the burden on taxpayers. Councilors will also take back up Tyer’s exterior home loan program, At Home in Pittsfield, which last week netted unanimous support from members of the council’s committee on Community and Economic Development.
Come Thursday, the School Committee is expected to name someone to the post of interim deputy superintendent of schools, who will step into the position formerly held by longtime Pittsfield Public Schools administrator Joseph Curtis. Curtis stepped up to to the role on interim district superintendent last week, as seven-year PPS leader Jason “Jake” McCandless officially took over as superintendent of the Mount Greylock Regional School District.
While Curtis continues steering the district through hybrid learning, the School Committee is embarking on a comprehensive search for its next permanent superintendent. And for anyone out there who wants to weigh in on the process, here’s one way: Committee Chairwoman Katherine Yon is accepting emails of interest from those interested on serving on a superintendent search committee until Tuesday.
School officials are aiming to lock in their choice by summer, and at a special meeting of the School Committee that will be held virtually on Thursday, we can expect to hear more detail about how the process will play out along the way.