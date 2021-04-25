PITTSFIELD — As the city hurdles headlong into budget season, we’ll see city officials take the temperature of Pittsfield’s fiscal health at an annual meeting this week.
The joint meeting between the City Council and School Committee starts at 6 p.m. Monday. Typically held in the long-dormant council chambers, this year the hearing will unfold remotely, but that doesn’t mean you can’t follow along the live meeting on PCTV or by calling 312-626-6799 then entering 994 5746 3666 then pressing “#” twice.
How has the pandemic affected city revenues? How might tens of millions in federal relief dollars affect the budgeting process? Required by city charter, the joint meeting should bring those questions further into focus ahead of the release of Mayor Linda Tyer’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget.
It’s the busy season at City Hall as department leaders work on those spending plans for the upcoming year, while the School Committee eyes a likely vote on its fiscal 2022 line item budget come Wednesday, when members are due to convene for their regular meeting at 5 p.m. Also on the docket are executive session contract negotiations with Joseph Curtis, the interim district leader and longtime administrator whose appointment to the role of superintendent by the School Committee spawned the resignation of Dennis Powell from said committee.
Speaking of schools, districts across the state are preparing to educate middle school students in classrooms for full days, five days a week, by Wednesday.
And several grants are coming down the pike to benefit a few different initiatives, and will land before the City Council at its virtual 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
Tyer will ask the council to accept a $200,000 grant from the state’s Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for new turnout gear for the Fire Department, and $25,000 in Shannon Grant funding, to supplement the city’s allocation of funding for youth and gang violence prevention.
It was a long time coming, but removal of the Mill Street Dam was completed last year, and now the city is turning its attention to development of a riverside walkway to be situated just north of the old dam along the West Branch of the Housatonic River.
To that end, Tyer will ask the council to take receipt of a $47,502 grant from the state’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, which would be spent on design and permitting costs associated with the walkway, which is being conceived as a paved and accessible amenity, the city says.
Heads up
The Berkshire Domestic and Sexual Violence Task Force is holding a online event from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday with artist, activist and author Tatyana Fazlalizadeh, whose book “Stop Telling Women to Smile” was the featured text during this year’s “One Book, One Community” community-wide read project. Fazlalizadeh will lead a presentation about sexual harassment against women in public spaces, followed by a question and answer period.
Everyone is invited to the free event that will provide closed captioning and interpretation in American Sign Language and Spanish, but pre-registration is required. Click here to register.
The Berkshire Virtual Career Week kicks off on Monday and runs through Friday, and will feature a slate of online events for job seekers looking for their next position. Visit https://www.masshireberkshirecc.com/ to view a listing of events and register for sessions.