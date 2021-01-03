PITTSFIELD — The longest of years is behind us.
2020 was marked by mourning, by disquiet and pain, by dislocation, adaptation, and precious moments of joy.
Together, we honored the lives lost to the coronavirus pandemic, and expressed gratitude for the medical professionals, educators and first responders. We saw lionhearted health care workers — society’s rocks since March — receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
And the vaccine’s rollout keeps marching forward. Starting Friday, vaccinations are set to begin at Hillcrest Commons Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation.
The nursing home recently reported that it has no residents currently battling the virus, but dozens died during the coronavirus outbreak that ripped through the facility beginning mid-November.
Pittsfield Public Schools’ winter break ends Monday, and middle and high school students will be following adjusted schedules with more time baked in for remote, teacher-led instruction. The schedule changes were implemented in response to an emergency statewide regulation from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education that expanded the time teachers must spend providing live classes during the pandemic, and will be followed by revised elementary school schedules later this month.
Houlton, Maine man Dushko Vulchev is scheduled for arraignment in Pittsfield District Court on Monday, authorities said. Pittsfield police arrested Vulchev Friday on charges including attempted arson for allegedly trying to burn the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church, a predominantly Black church in Springfield.
On Tuesday at 7 p.m., the Parks Commission will meet remotely to revisit a proposal from the New England Mountain Bike Association to bring a bike-skills course to Springside Park. Commissioners had been slated to discuss the proposal in a public session last month, but a Zoom scheduling issue scuttled that meeting, the city’s Park, Open Space and Natural Resource Program Manager Jim McGrath told The Eagle.
The Homelessness Advisory Committee will hear from Joe Finn, the president and executive director of the Massachusetts Housing and Shelter Alliance, at a videoconference public meeting 11 a.m. Wednesday about a new pilot project headed for Pittsfield.
According to a MHSA statement, Pittsfield is one of three municipalities the organization will work with to develop a model for multi-unit, supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness, through a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Heads up
Christmas tree pickups will begin on Saturday, then continue throughout January in tandem with regularly scheduled trash collections. For the pickup schedule, go to https://www.cityofpittsfield.org/press_detail_T32_R626.php.