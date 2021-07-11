PITTSFIELD — As the city settles into summertime, the local election season is heating up.
The field of candidates will crystalize Friday, the deadline for hopefuls eyeing seats on the City Council or School Committee to return their nomination papers to the Registrar of Voters at City Hall for certification.
This year, all 11 council seats, as well as all six slots on the School Committee, are on the ballot. And with at least four sitting councilors stepping back this year, the elections promise to send several new faces to city leadership.
Meanwhile, the current council meets just once this month, and is due Tuesday to revisit two issues known to generate spirited discussion: trash disposal and mosquito spraying.
At councilors’ request, Mayor Linda Tyer’s administration revised a proposed agreement with Community Eco Power, the waste-to-energy plant in Pittsfield, to require the company provide one-year advanced notice in the event it chooses to stop operating its Hubbard Avenue plant.
On the mosquito control front, Dr. Alan Kulberg, chairman of the city’s Board of Health, has formally asked the City Council to reconsider its April decision to stop performing truck-mounted mosquito spraying in Pittsfield neighborhoods. In a memo to councilors sent on the cusp of high mosquito season, he said such a move would allow the city to proceed with this year’s Comprehensive Mosquito Control Plan, approved in April by the health board.
Councilors will also take the administrative step of accepting $16.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The money is the first half of the city’s total payment of $32.4 million — with the second half due to arrive in May 2022.
Though the first tranche has officially arrived in city coffers, Tyer told The Eagle Friday that no funding commitments have been made, and outlined her plan to form a “Mayor’s Advisory Council” to oversee the spending of what she referred to as a “once-in-a-lifetime” injection of funds.
But before councilors meet Tuesday — in a meeting that will be held in-person at Council Chambers inside City Hall — the Community Preservation Committee on Monday will weigh a funding request from CT Management Group and developer David Carver.
Carver is seeking $100,000 in Community Preservation Act funding to go toward his planned redevelopment of the historic and long-vacant Morningside Firehouse building into four market-rate apartments. The Community Preservation Committee agreed to consider the funding request outside of its typical cycle, and will decide whether or not to recommend the project favorably, though final approval rests with the City Council.
Heads-upThe Berkshire Regional Transit Authority is offering free rides system-wide this week, from Monday through Saturday. BRTA’s Deputy Administrator Sarah Vallieres says that after the pandemic “it’s our way of saying, ‘Welcome aboard’ and thanks to all of our riders.”
Children’s book author Ty Allan Jackson is hosting a free storytime and craft event for children at the Berkshire Athenaeum’s auditorium at 11 a.m. on Monday. He will read “When I Close My Eyes,” and children will be participate in a collage craft. The free event from {span}Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. and the Berkshire Athenaeum does not require pre-registration, but organizers ask attendees to wear masks for all indoor library programs.