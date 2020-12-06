PITTSFIELD -- As the city races to respond to an explosion in coronavirus infections, parents learned last week that their children won’t be heading back to classrooms for weeks, and possibly longer.
On Friday, Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis announced that all students will continue learning remotely until at least Dec. 18, but said that given the state of the pandemic, it's unlikely students will return to classrooms before the holiday break begins Dec. 23. for the remote learning period to stretch on longer. Surging infections pushed Pittsfield last week into the state's high-risk "red" designation.
More coronavirus infections were reported in November in Pittsfield than in the stretch of months from March until October combined, according to the city’s COVID-19 Dashboard. Since Nov. 23, the coronavirus death toll soared from 6 to 23 as state and local officials continue responding to the coronavirus outbreak at Hillcrest Common Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
The decision about schools came two days after the Board of Health gave restaurants the go-ahead to resume indoor restaurant dining. The suspension of indoor dining, and its eventual reversal, spurred two petitions set to hit the virtual City Council floor at its 7 p.m. virtual meeting on Tuesday -- Councilor Anthony Maffuccio has asked for an update about any “sanctions or warnings” given to restaurants, and Councilor Patrick Kavey requested a detailed look at the data regarding the impact of the restaurant closure on COVID-19 infection rates.
Mayor Linda Tyer once again implored residents during her Friday address on PCTV to do their part to prevent transmission -- that means following the basics, like wearing a mask, washing hands frequently, staying home if you are sick and, perhaps most importantly, cooperating with the city’s dedicated team of public health nurses leading contact tracing efforts with each positive case.
Tyer said health leaders recently have seen an increase in coronavirus clusters that are attributed to household gatherings, as well as general community spread. With the winter holiday season upon us, the mayor once again called on the public not to gather with non-household members as the surge rages on.
“If we don't do these things, people will keep getting sick, and some will not survive,” Tyer said.
With the cold weather season officially here, Tyer has selected 15 people to serve on the newly revamped Homeless Prevention Advisory Committee, and asked the council to approve her appointments on Tuesday. Tyer appointed Ann Marie Carpenter, Newell Young, Chris Haley, Erin Forbush, Kim Borden, Maureen Tuggey, Matthew Buckley, Ryan Williams, Councilor Maffuccio, Justine Dodds, Karen Ryan, Michael McMahon, Ed Carmel, Katelynn Miner and Silvia Soria to serve on the committee, which will set out to help the city’s most vulnerable residents during a critical time of the year.
The mayor also moved to appoint Paula Albro to the Parks Commission. Albro, a Pittsfield native, previously served on the commission, and would replace former commissioner Joe Durwin, who recently resigned.
“I have come to view the commission as having little relevancy in overall park outcomes, having receded over the last few administrations from its statutory role to more of a rubber stamp advisory capacity. Policy setting and decision making for parks predominantly occur internally within the administration, and the upkeep and preservation of parks takes place predominantly by the hands of community organizations and citizen volunteers. I feel my limited available free time can be more beneficial to the latter,” said Durwin in an email to The Eagle on Friday.
And back on the schools front, Interim Superintendent Curtis will present school improvement plans at a remote meeting of the School Committee at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The committee will also get an update on the superintendent search process, and is expected to firm up details regarding focus groups that will give members of the community opportunities to weigh in on the process.