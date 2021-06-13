PITTSFIELD — After Pittsfield Public School employees rallied in Park Square in a visible push for higher wages, the School Committee is meeting with union officials this week to continue contract negotiations.
And it’ll do so during an in-person meeting, as the committee and other Pittsfield public panels begin phasing out Zoom meetings as the state gets set to lift the statewide public health emergency on Tuesday.
Officials wrapped up the annual budget process last week, setting the stage for a comparatively more relaxed week for city business this week as Pittsfielders watch the clock tick down to the start of summer later this month.
With summertime visible on the horizon ahead, members of the Parks Commission have a slate of event approvals — like mainstays Live on the Lake and Tanglewood in the City — to work through at the panel’s next meeting on Tuesday at the Berkshire Athenaeum. The commission will also discuss correspondence it received from those seeking to stop members from pressing ahead with building a mountain bike skills course in Springside Park.
The Historical Commission will weigh a resident’s request to demolish a Springside Avenue building on Monday, when it will discuss the historical significance of the aging and unused Morningside Fire Station on Tyler Street. The old fire station is situated in a section of the city targeted for redevelopment.
The state and city have added to the list of holidays Juneteenth, observed annually on June 19 in commemoration of the end of slavery. City Hall will be closed on Friday in observance of the holiday, though Pittsfield Public Schools will not have the holiday off, and students instead will instead mark the occasion in school.
Heads up
Due to roadwork, on-street parking will be prohibited from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on Hawthorne Avenue, Oxford Street, Brenton Terrace, Cadwell Road, Velma Avenue, Westview Road, Scott Drive and Buel Street.