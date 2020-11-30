PITTSFIELD — Though it conjures images of extended families reuniting around the dinner table, Thanksgiving looked different for many this year, after health officials pleaded with residents to celebrate with household members as the pandemic surged across the county.
Pittsfield health leaders will be watching this week to see whether positive cases jump after the holiday, a question of significant importance for Pittsfield Public Schools Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis as he, along with input from members of Mayor Linda Tyer’s COVID-19 Task Force, weighs whether to bring city students back to classrooms for hybrid learning as early as Dec. 7.
Meantime, local businesses have shuttered for a time following positive cases among staff, and a recent outbreak at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has sickened dozens, and eight residents had succumbed to the virus as of Sunday afternoon.
The city suspended indoor dining in response to rising cases, limiting Pittsfield restaurants to takeout, delivery and outdoor dining. The latest establishment accused of running afoul of coronavirus guidelines is Wandering Star Craft Brewery, which dismissed the claim of wrongdoing in a tongue-in-cheek social media post.
The taproom wrote to extend “two hearty cheers” to “the concerned citizen(s)” who it said complained to licensing and health officials earlier this month about what it said amounted to “a couple of geezers sitting outside watching rugby.” Owner Chris Post is set to defend the complaint at a virtual show cause hearing before the Licensing Board at its 3:30 p.m. meeting on Monday.
As residents chip away at Thanksgiving leftovers, many are turning their attention to December’s festivities. Community holiday traditions have adapted to the pandemic this year, like Cultural Pittsfield and its annual Wreath Art Auction fundraiser for the South Congregational Food Pantry.
There won’t be a reception this year, and the auction will be run “grab and go” style at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday. A limited number of people will be allowed to view and purchase the wreaths at any given time, as Cultural Pittsfield aims to help the food pantry feed nearly 600 families this holiday season.
Berkshire Museum is taking Festival of Trees out of the museum and into the community. Festive tree displays can be seen in the windows and storefronts of shops, businesses and restaurants through now until Jan. 10.
Boosted by Downtown Pittsfield Inc., “Small Business Saturday” drew residents to local shops this past weekend, offering briefly buffeting sales at some businesses as they continue weathering the pandemic.
Economic hardship has deepened for so many, and organizations that serve Pittsfield are hoping the community returns some goodwill on “Giving Tuesday,” which this year falls on Dec. 1.