PITTSFIELD — The Fourth of July Parade is on hold for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, but the Independence Day weekend won’t pass without festivities.
On Saturday, the Westside Legends are hosting a celebration at Westside Riverway Park, featuring music, food, poetry workshops and a scavenger hunt. Mayor Linda Tyer will join for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the city’s newest park on Dewey Avenue.
A fireworks show will light the skies above the city on the Fourth of July during a display sponsored by the Pittsfield Suns and Pittsfield Cooperative Bank. It’s the first time in the parade’s 197-year history that it has been cancelled for two consecutive years, and last year, Pittsfield Community Television aired highlights of past parades.
First Fridays Artswalk returns this week, bringing displays of art to a number of indoor and outdoor spaces in Downtown Pittsfield through July. For the first time, the Downtown Pittsfield Cultural Association has made it possible to view stops along the walk in person and virtually via a smartphone app.
Among the cultural offerings this July: The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts will host the show “I Am Part of Art” that features works by over 100 artists with disabilities; Hotel on North will feature artists Jesse Tobin McCauley’s “HAPPY ... a traveling art show”; and the Unitarian Universalist Church of Pittsfield will display photographs by Linda Merry and organizers will highlight murals across downtown Pittsfield that include works by Jay Tobin, Stephanie Quetti, Mike Carty and more.
The week before the holiday is light in the way of city business. On Monday, the Licensing Board will hear requests for extending the outdoor dining options that several Pittsfield restaurants adopted during the pandemic. It will also hold a “show cause” hearing with D&K Affordable Motors, the used car seller that the city’s fire inspector alleged is storing too many vehicles at its Dalton Avenue property.
Come Thursday, the Parks Commission will hold a public walk-through of the site at Springside Park where several mountain biking organizations have proposed to build a bike skills course. Facing pushback from several residents opposed to the project, proponents are calling on supporters to attend the walk-through.
The site walk starts at 5:30 p.m. Thursday off the 874 North St. entrance to Springside Park, after which attendees will head to the Berkshire Athenaeum where the public is invited to comment on the project starting at 7 p.m.
And finally, the city last week launched a recycling awareness campaign that runs through August and is aimed at “promoting good recycling habits” by residents, featuring a video with Commissioner of Public Services and Utilities Ricardo Morales.
“We know that many people in Pittsfield are already recycling. That’s a great thing and we know they do it because they care about our city,” said Morales in a statement from the city. “However, we know that when recycling is not done properly, it actually contributes to more waste and higher disposal-related costs. With this new campaign, we’ll share with the public various tips showing them how to recycle correctly.”