PITTSFIELD — It has been a year of unimaginable hardship, of struggle and of sacrifice that many will just as well prefer to forget.
The year 2020 is coming to a close, after earning a spot in the history books and assuming its place as the punchline to endless sardonic jokes.
Though the trials of dealing with a raging pandemic continue, so too does the tradition of neighbors helping out neighbors in need.
When Pittsfield saw its first major snowstorm last week, young community members helped residents dig out as part of 18 Degrees’ Pittsfield Community Connection “pay what you can” snow shoveling initiative.
The pandemic deepened economic hardship for so many across the Berkshires, and local agencies and first responders doubled down to collect gifts for the city’s children, not to mention Christmas trees under which to pile them.
And on Monday evening, thanks to a collaborative effort among educators, the world-renowned musician Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson of The Roots will play a livestreamed “Jazz Party” fundraiser for children at Morningside Community School — all while raising money for the school's Parent Teacher Organization. You can join in on the fun at 6:30 p.m. Monday on The Root's YouTube channel.
With more than a foot of snow blanketing the city Thursday, children got a break from remote learning, and enjoyed an old-fashioned snow day.
On the same day, the region marked a milestone in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Hundreds of Berkshire Health Systems nurses, doctors, technicians and staffers who clean COVID-19 units and transport patients received their first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The vaccine’s early rollout was do doubt reason for hope amid the deadly second wave in Pittsfield. It was absolutely not, however, an immediate salvo, Mayor Linda Tyer reiterated on Friday.
“There are many more months to go before the vaccine is available to all of us. Until that time arrives, the virus is still highly contagious,” she said during an address aired on PCTV. “It will continue to unleash its power and wreak havoc in the lives of our friends, family and loved ones, so we must find the fortitude, resilience and courage to do what it takes to get through these next long months.”
According to the city’s COVID-19 Community Impact Dashboard, there were 47 new positive coronavirus cases reported on Wednesday, and more than a dozen new infections reported on both Thursday and Friday.
Tyer commended members of the community for responding to litany of challenges over the past year, and doubled down on pleas not to gather with non-household members over the holidays — however tempting doing so may seem.
“This holiday season, your greatest gift to others is truly the hardest part after the longest year of our lives; Do not gather together,” she said.
Heads up
Curbside service is now being offered at City Hall for certain business services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the city said last week. You can park for up to 15 minutes in one of the “curbside service” parking spaces located on the Fenn Street side of City Hall. For assistance, call 413-449-5600 to connect with a municipal department.
The city reminded residents to wear their face masks during all interactions with municipal employees.