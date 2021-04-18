PITTSFIELD — The week begins with a lull in activity as the Bay State marks Patriot’s Day, but revs up quickly as officials knock down city business in advance budget hearings on the fast approach.
On Tuesday, the Police Advisory and Review Board meets to handle regular case reviews, and discuss new policy review language with Police Chief Michael Wynn, not long after his appointment to the statewide commission tasked with developing a professional police certification system for officers.
And on the recreation front, opposition is growing against the mountain bike skills course the Parks Commission supports building in Springside Park, which is being spearheaded by Alison McGee, the city School Committee member and New England Mountain Bike Association Berkshire chapter president.
But several community members, including a former parks commissioner and member of the Miller family who gifted Springside Park to the city, submitted a petition urging municipal officials to hit pause on the project, and consider creating it somewhere else. They argue the process has not been “equitable, transparent, and democratic” or had sufficient opportunity for public input, while expressing concern that course runs afoul of the parks’ intended purpose for passive recreation.
It’s safe to assume Tuesday will be a good day for the city’s marijuana dispensaries, as patrons mark the informal 4/20 holiday. And later this week, The Mensing Group LLC will host a community outreach meeting for residents to learn about True East Leaf, the cannabis outfit moving to open a cultivation and retail location at the former {span}Richmond Bakery at {/span}161 Seymour St.
The annual joint meeting of the City Council and School Committee to discuss the state of the city’s finances ahead of City Council budget hearings has been rescheduled to later this month, as some councilors clash with the committee over its superintendent pick. On the schools front, students are getting a break for spring vacation, and the School Committee is contending with waves of criticism after its controversial decision to stick with longtime district administrator Joe Curtis for superintendent.
Heads up
Have old computer equipment laying around your home? The Berkshire Athenaeum is helping residents dispose of old computers and related equipment like scanners, computer mice, printers, keyboards, laptop batteries, ink and toner cartridges, hard drives, speakers, cords, and cables beginning this Tuesday through the end of the month.
The Berkshire Running Club organized a virtual 5K observance of National Child Abuse Awareness Month. The campaign from April 21 to April 30 raises money for the Berkshire County Kids’ Place and Violence Prevention Center.
Old medications can be disposed of at the Pittsfield Police Department, 39 Allen St., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.