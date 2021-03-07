PITTSFIELD — A much-hyped injection of state funding is expected to boost the city’s quest to redevelop former General Electric land, and news on that front is coming this week.

Last month, during her State of the City address, Mayor Linda Tyer teased that it wouldn’t be long before residents notice “planning and activity” over at Site 9 of the William Stanley Business Park that would pave the way for a developer to move in — and noted the city was working closely with the state to make things happen.

We’ll learn more about what’s in store for the business park at 10 a.m. Tuesday at a virtual press conference with Gov. Charlie Baker, Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and other top state officials about MassDevelopment’s Site Readiness Program — which provides funding to ready abandoned sites for redevelopment.

The site was once eyed for a Walmart Supercenter before plans for the big box store fell through, but the land needs major remediation work before it’s shovel ready.

Tyer on Friday wouldn’t confirm that the announcement has to do specifically with Site 9, saying she couldn’t preempt the governor’s statement coming Tuesday. But the city is holding its own virtual press conference after the state’s, so expect more details to come to light soon.

The announcement comes a few months before construction on the city’s $6 million Tyler Street streetscapes and roundabout projects are expected to begin, which will overhaul the traffic artery and intersection that feeds directly to the business park.

The U.S. Senate narrowly passed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Saturday, sending it back to the House then President Joseph Biden for final approval. The bill provides direct relief payments to many Berkshires residents, as well as aid for cities, which will no doubt prove to be a boon to Pittsfield as finance officials keep working on the budget for next fiscal year.

And at its Zoom meeting on Wednesday, the School Committee will dive into Pittsfield Public Schools finances at its first public budget presentation of this year.

But before that happens, the City Council on Tuesday will take up a set of mayoral orders requesting approval to add three new positions to the city’s payroll, and to raise compensation to non-union, non-management municipal workers, whose pay the administration says hasn’t kept pace with their union counterparts.

Finance Director Matthew Kerwood has expressed confidence in the city’s ability to shoulder the expenses related to her requests, which were endorsed favorably by the City Council’s Ordinance and Rules subcommittee last week.

A new zoning district that city officials say would encourage mixed-use development, counteract urban sprawl and encourage walkability may soon be coming to downtown. The zoning changes, said City Planner C.J. Hoss, align with the city’s master plan, and were approved by the Community Development Board last week. The matter now volleys back to the City Council for a public hearing at the body’s Tuesday Zoom meeting, and is then up for final approval.

Heads up

The Department of Community Development is asking residents to weigh in with suggestions for how the city should spend its allocation of federal block grant funding next fiscal year to help low- and moderate-income residents. To offer your input, be sure to log on or call into the city’s 5:30 p.m. Wednesday virtual public hearing. You can register at this link (https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bK44A3f9QiOsNMnFTZv9IQ), or call 312-626-6799 using the meeting ID of 998 3603 8739. Call Justine Dodds, the community development and housing program manager, at 413-499-9358 if you need help registering.