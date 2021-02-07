PITTSFIELD — The city’s leadership this week will delve into a traffic project and waste management proposal that are already generating strong opinions in the community.
The city has for years been looking for ways to rein in curbside waste disposal costs, and the newest proposal aimed at achieving just that will be outlined and no doubt scrutinized at Wednesday’s 7 p.m. Committee of the Whole meeting.
At-Large Councilors Peter Marchetti, Earl Persip III and Pete White proposed a bag-based “pay-as-you-throw” system for curbside waste disposal that subsidizes what shakes out to two 15 gallon bags per week and compliments a recycling incentive program, which the councilors estimate would produce around a half-million in savings and increase rates of recycling. The proposal has already drawn criticism.
They have said their proposal was partially geared toward jumpstarting the discussion around reforming the city’s unlimited curbside waste disposal program, and are receptive to new ideas. A forum to air concerns and suggestions will open to councilors and the public at Wednesday’s meeting, when a vice president from Waste Zero will explain how the proposed program could work in Pittsfield.
A petition from Councilor Kevin Morandi asking Mayor Linda Tyer to revert a section of North Street to two lanes, and remove bike lanes in that area, will be discussed with Public Works Commissioner Ricardo Morales at the council’s Public Works Committee at 7 p.m. Monday.
The traffic patterns were implemented through a Shared Streets and Spaces grant and heralded by the city for calming traffic while dovetailing with broad and ongoing efforts to expand local bike networks. But they, too, have been met with criticism, and Morandi recently reported constituent concerns that the changes make the section of roadway unsafe and could impede the passage of emergency vehicles.
City Council meetings could soon be starting earlier. Councilors are set to vote at their regular meeting Tuesday, which begins at 7 p.m., on a subcommittee-endorsed proposal to push the start time for future meetings up to 6 p.m. Another proposal to cap meetings at 4 hours fizzled in the council’s Ordinance and Rules Committee.
The city school district’s transition back to hybrid learning enters its second phase on Monday, when some special education students return in person. A rift emerged between the School Committee and the United Educators of Pittsfield late January, when the committee voted to begin transitioning kids back to classrooms in what the union claims was a direct violation of an agreement reached between the two parties.
The committee denies running afoul of the agreement, and in a letter dated Thursday questioned why the UEP didn’t raise concerns about air quality in classrooms when school buildings were open in this past fall.
On the School Committee’s 5 p.m. Wednesday meeting agenda are executive sessions, one for the purpose of discussing litigation, and the other for discussing negotiations with the teachers union.
City Councilors Patrick Kavey and Dina Guiel Lampiasi have also filed a petition calling for the purchase of air-filtration systems for classrooms with CARES Act funding.
The status of athletics in the Pittsfield Public Schools is another hot topic before the School Committee Wednesday. With more students headed back to classrooms and coronavirus cases trending downward, proponents may find the committee is more receptive to restarting some sports.
Heads up
The city’s 10th annual 10×10 Upstreet Arts Festival kicks off Thursday, and as you might expect features a slate of virtual and outdoor offerings through Feb. 21.
If the weather is right, Peter Vacchina and Robert Markey will be at the Berkshire Museum carving ice sculptures on Thursday and Friday. Head to discoverpittsfield.com for more details closer to the event and for the complete listing of festival events.