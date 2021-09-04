With the arrival of The Eagle’s newest printing press later this fall, a Goss Community SSC Magnum, here’s a look back at the many previous presses on which The Eagle has been printed:
The Eagle’s roots go back to The Western Star, a weekly paper printed by Loring Andrews, the proprietor of a printing shop in Stockbridge, beginning in 1789. In those days, many printers published newspapers as a side venture, and all presses were manual flatbed presses, not terribly different from the one invented by Gutenberg in the 15th century.
The Star featured four pages printed as a single sheet of paper, and copies came off the press slowly, one side of one sheet at a time. We don’t know the name of the manufacturer of Andrews’ press.
Over the next 60-odd years, The Western Star had multiple changes of name, ownership, and place of publication, and it merged several times with other papers, finally becoming The Berkshire County Eagle in 1853. Despite the changes, there was a continuity of publication that began with The Western Star.
Throughout this early period, the same type of manually operated flatbed press was employed. In the 1850s, The Eagle was produced on a Ramage press, which produced excellent copies but was slow and hard work to operate. Other than having an iron frame and bed, it was scarcely more advanced than the wooden press on which Benjamin Franklin had apprenticed in the early 1700s.
In 1862, The Eagle was owned by Henry Chickering, who ran a large printing establishment located in the Burbank Block at 21 North St. That year, he advertised for sale a used Marsh press, and announced that he had purchased several new presses, including a Guernsey Improved Patent Cylinder press manufactured by the Pittsfield machine shop of Francis & Clary, which he used for The Eagle. On the Guernsey, The Eagle moved for the first time from manual flatbed printing to a mechanized press, with a reciprocating flatbed and a rotating cylinder impressing single sheets continuously at 1,200 impressions per hour. The paper was still a large single sheet folded into four pages. It took two impressions (front and back) to print one copy, so the Guernsey could put out 600 complete copies per hour, much faster than its predecessors.
In 1888, the Guernsey press, or perhaps a successor to it, was replaced by a Cottrell — a cylinder press more powerful than the Guernsey, still printing on single sheets on a flat-bed surface. The Cottrell was made by The C.B. Cottrell & Sons Company in Westerly, R.I. (Stamp collectors may be familiar with the name Cottrell, as the company later specialized in making presses to print U.S. postage stamps.)
A few years later, in 1891, The Eagle, still a weekly, was acquired by Kelton B. Miller and several partners, who began to make plans to begin daily (Monday-Saturday) publication. The daily was launched in May 1892, still printed on the Cottrell press.
As a voice for the county’s Republicans, the daily Eagle grew rapidly in circulation, and Miller wanted to increase its page count as well, so in 1893, the business moved into a new building — leased quarters on the south side of Cottage Row (now Eagle Street in Pittsfield) — and installed a new press — a Cox Duplex perfecting press, capable of printing 5,580 eight-page newspapers per hour, manufactured by the Cox Duplex Press Co. of Battle Creek, Mich.
This was the first press in Berkshire County that was web-fed — with a large roll of paper rather than a stack of single sheets — and “perfecting” — printing on both sides of the sheet simultaneously. Like the Cottrell, however, it was still a flatbed press, with a horizontal printing plate. An impression was created by means of a cylinder, with the paper wrapped around it, passing across the plate.
A friendly competitor in Pittsfield, the independently owned Sunday Morning Call, was also printed on the new Cox press, and leased offices in The Eagle’s new building. The arrangement did not last long, however, because in 1894 the Call purchased its own press, a Babcock double feed machine. Miller bought out his partners at about this time and became The Eagle’s sole owner.
In 1904, The Eagle, still growing along with the city and county, built a new headquarters on the north side of Cottage Row/Eagle Street, in the shape of a flatiron, in the space between the railroad tracks and the street. Here, a new Hoe press was installed, capable of printing 16-page newspapers. The Hoe was described as a “two-roll, double-deck perfecting press.” Each of its two decks, or units, printed eight pages, and there was room to add a third deck to increase capacity to 24 pages. It was the first Eagle rotary press, with printing plates mounted on cylinders that rolled against the paper moving through the machine to create printed pages.
At the time, The Eagle had a daily competitor, the Pittsfield Evening Journal, which had installed a new Cox web press the previous year. A few years later, in 1906, the daily competitors would squeeze out the weekly Pittsfield Sun, founded in 1800. The Evening Journal survived until 1916. It was succeeded very briefly by a daily called the Pittsfield Telegram, but when the Telegram folded in 1917 The Eagle was left as the city’s sole daily paper. (The Sunday Morning Call had folded in 1907, although there was a short-lived attempt, from 1912 to 1915, to revive it as the Pittsfield Sunday Call.)
In 1913, a new section was added to the Eagle Street building, along with another new Hoe rotary press, this time a “sextuple” with a capacity of 24 pages at 24,000 papers per hour, and half that speed for papers up to 48 pages.
Twelve years later in 1925, a second Hoe, with the same capacity, was added. The 1913 press was retained for commercial work — and occasionally it was used in conjunction with the new press when larger newspapers had to be printed.
Because of the Great Depression and World War II, this pair of Hoe presses would have to last a long time — it was not until 1950 that they were replaced, this time with a six-unit “double sextuple” Hoe. But the “new press” in 1950 was actually older than one of its predecessors. It was acquired from the Atlanta Journal, which had acquired it from the Philadelphia Ledger, where it had been installed in 1922, originally as an 18-unit press, of which six, extensively reconditioned, eventually came to Pittsfield.
Despite its age, it could print 30,000 copies per hour for papers up to 48 pages, and half that speed for larger papers, with an ultimate capacity of printing 96-page broadsheet papers.
This venerable Hoe press was finally retired in 1976, at which point it had been producing newspapers for 54 years.
Until 1976, all of The Eagle’s presses had used the letterpress process, in which an inked printing plate made direct contact with the paper. But by this time, The Eagle Publishing Company, still owned by the Miller family, had acquired neighboring newspapers in Bennington and Brattleboro, Vt., and Torrington, Conn., and at each of these properties the Millers installed offset presses, in which the inked image is transferred from the plate to a blanket cylinder, and from there to the paper.
The Millers’ Bennington Banner was the first newspaper in New England to install an offset press, in 1961, followed soon after by the Brattleboro Reformer and the Torrington Register. Offset printing offered lower costs, better quality and faster speeds. It also made possible full-color printing, which the Millers offered in their flourishing commercial printing business, though not in their own papers.
Finally in 1976, it was The Eagle’s turn to switch to offset. Another addition was made to the Eagle Street building, to accommodate a Goss Urbanite press as a replacement for the ancient Hoe, which was scrapped. The Urbanite had eight units, and could print up to 64 pages at 24,000 copies per hour. A new mailroom and newsprint storage space were also included in the new building.
The Eagle hit new circulation highs during the 1980s, and added a Sunday edition in 1987. This led, in 1990, to a decision to move The Eagle into spacious new quarters in the former Sheaffer-Eaton complex on South Church Street, and to install a new 13-unit Goss Urbanite press. Considerable ingenuity was necessary to fit the block-long press into the lower level of a 1920 Eaton factory building, in a large space with 96 immovable columns.
Coincidental to this move, a recession hit the commercial real estate business especially hard, and made it impossible for the Millers to service the debt they had assumed to finance the press and the new headquarters. As a result, they were forced to sell their holdings in 1995 to MediaNews Group of Denver. The Eagle finally returned to local ownership in 2016.
The paper you hold in your hands is the final edition for the printing press that printed it. The 1990 Urbanite ran for more than 31 years, most of that time for up to 12 eight-hour shifts per week. It is estimated to have printed more than 17 billion pages (or 6 million miles of paper), counting both The Eagle and a variety of publications for outside customers. It never experienced a failure that forced the printing of The Eagle at another location. But its basic technology was even older than its 31 years, so the time came for it to join, in retirement, the illustrious line of presses employed by The Eagle and its predecessors over the past 242 years.