Berkshire United Way is connecting community members with volunteer opportunities through its newly created virtual volunteer center.
The portal, a web-based software hosted by Galaxy Digital and managed by Brenda Patell, director of volunteer engagement at the local United Way, may be used by any nonprofit in the county, free of charge.
“There is a need for centralized volunteer coordination in the county now more than ever,” said Candace Winkler, president and CEO of the organization. “Because of our long-standing relationships with businesses and employees in Berkshire County and our work with nonprofits, BUW is in a great position to help facilitate this important form of giving. Many nonprofits have lost volunteers during this public health crisis and are re-envisioning how to safely engage community members in their work. We are excited to assist in their efforts.”
For more information and help creating volunteer opportunities, contact Patell at bpetell@berkshireunitedway.org or head to volunteerberkshireuw.org.