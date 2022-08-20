Louis Carmel presented with Hinsdale's Boston Post Cane, recognizing him as the town's oldest resident

On Monday, family, friends and Hinsdale town officials presented Louis Carmel with the town's Boston Post Cane at Sugar Hill Senior Living Community in Dalton, which recognizes him as Hinsdale's oldest living resident.
According to a proclamation from the town, Carmel was born on Nov. 18, 1926, in Hinsdale. He graduated from Pittsfield High School, after which he worked at General Electric for 44 years before retiring, which was only briefly interrupted by military service.
In retirement, he worked for the Stockbridge Country Club and was a Eucharist minister for the St. Patrick Church in Hinsdale. He also served two terms on Hinsdale's Select Board and was a building inspector for the town.
He also enjoys hunting.
In 2017, the proclamation recounts that he bagged a 220-pound 11-point deer while hunting with his son-in-law in Saskatchewan, Canada, when he was 91 years old.
Carmel is predeceased by his wife, Pauline, who passed away in 2019. They raised three children together in a house they built together in 1950.
According to the proclamation, Carmel is a lifelong resident of Hinsdale.
The town's Boston Post Cane was given to the Town of Hinsdale in 1909 by the Boston Post and has been presented to 24 residents since then.