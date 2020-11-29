ADAMS — Temperatures are dropping. Evictions have started moving through the courts again. And the end of the holiday season is approaching, which has historically meant an uptick in the number of unhoused people seeking shelter.
Those are just a few things on the minds of staff at Louison House, as the housing agency prepares for its first pandemic winter.
“The things that impact everyone in this pandemic, our folks are going to be more impacted,” said Kathy Keeser, executive director of the organization. “Psychologically, emotionally, and monetarily.”
This year was supposed to mark an expansion of services at Louison House. The shelter had spent several years operating out of North Adams, following a 2016 fire in its original Adams buildings. But the move back to Adams earlier this year collided with the pandemic, which has brought a raft of new challenges for Keeser and her colleagues.
One change was Thanksgiving dinner itself. Most years, Keeser said, many residents would go eat Thanksgiving dinner elsewhere, often with family members. This year, because the virus is spreading quickly through parts of the county, most stuck around for dinner. Peter Oleskiewicz, who owns Desperados, provided most of the food.
That meant yet another day stuck inside for many residents. Tracy Beany, housing coordinator, said the limited social contact this year has taken its toll.
“It kind of adds insult to injury,” she said. “With them being here, and almost feeling like they’re in jail because of COVID.”
But even limited engagements outside the house, rules about masks and a strict hygiene protocol are no guarantee of safety, as cases rise across the region.
“It’s more worrisome now as the [positive] tests are increasing,” Keeser said. “We’re bringing somebody in, and we don’t know what they’re coming in with. They can come in with COVID, and everybody in the building could get it.”
A pandemic move
Louison House moved back to its original Adams location on March 17, Keeser said, just as the virus was beginning to spread rapidly through the country.
The move nearly fell apart when the moving company considered pulling out, she said, but they pulled off the transition and immediately kicked into gear with new, pandemic-era routines.
Beany said staff began requiring residents to wear masks in common spaces and taking temperatures at least once a day. They began to take employee temperatures too, and the two apartments in the building were temporarily converted to quarantine spaces for new residents, or anyone feeling sick.
The staff also added dividers between beds in dorm-like living spaces and reduced the total capacity in each room.
“Tracy and I went in there and measured between beds,” Keeser said. “You have to keep the heads six feet away, stuff like that.”
The move back to Adams was supposed to create more space, with 22 beds intended for homeless residents, in addition to the two apartments. But pandemic restrictions mean the house can only accommodate about 16 people in total, Keeser said. There is a “little wiggle room,” she said, but not much.
The precautions have kept the virus at bay, but they have not always been enough to assuage resident fears. Back in the spring, Keeser said some people with compromised immune systems told her they were terrified.
“I had a couple people say, ‘If COVID comes here and it gets on us, I could be dead.’”
Evictions, rent and high need
Reduced capacity and heightened anxieties are not the only obstacles COVID-19 has created for Louison House.
The organization secured funding this week from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development to offer additional support to unhoused people in the northern Berkshires this winter. That money comes on top of private funding from organizations such as the Williamstown Community Chest.
But the need could be especially high this year.
Unemployment rates in Berkshire County remain well above last year’s, and eviction filings appear to be rising since the state eviction moratorium ended Oct. 17.
“The eviction process is coming down again,” Keeser said. “They’re starting to take people to court.”
Most of those cases take time to move through the courts, she said. But she expects people may start to be evicted as soon as December and into the new year.
That will add increased strain as the holidays come to an end, Beany pointed out.
“I think there’ll be more calls between Thanksgiving and Christmas, based the last few years,” she said. “Families have sympathy… [but] after the holiday season things get a bit too much.”
Beany also worries about a lack of housing options. In the spring, she said, people hunkered down in their apartments, so there were fewer options on the rental market.
“I think the most challenging part of it is that apartments just aren’t opening up, which is making it much harder for residents to be able to transition out,” Beanie said. “People unfortunately are staying longer than normal because there’s just no movement.”
That issue has abated slightly since the early pandemic, she said, but now an influx of people moving out from urban areas may be pushing up rents.
On top of all of that, Keeser added, some people who need support may still fear coming into a congregate living situation because of the pandemic. She understands those concerns. But for now, all she can do is keep her cellphone on, wait for calls and try to help everyone who needs a place to stay, just like she has done for years.
“All of us who are out of jobs for a while can be in trouble, but most of us have somebody we can turn to who can afford to help us get over the gap,” she said. “They don’t.”