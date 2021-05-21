SHEFFIELD — A pickup truck driver escaped injury Friday after a dump truck hauling stone tipped over his vehicle, crushing the pickup’s cab on the passenger side, and spilling its cargo into the bed.
Both vehicles were heading south on Route 7 about 12:42 p.m. near West Stahl Road when the accident happened, according to Sheffield Police Chief Eric Munson III, Neither vehicle had passengers.
Munson said the crash is under investigation, though preliminary accounts from the two drivers indicated that the incident happened as the driver of the pickup began to make a right-hand turn onto West Stahl Road, he said.
The driver, “had a few scratches,” Munson said. He was evaluated by emergency responders and declined transport to a hospital.
As of 2 p.m., a least a dozen firefighters and other crews were still working at the scene to remove the vehicles amid high temperatures.
Munson said the driver of the pickup told him that his wife usually travels with him to where he was headed Friday, riding shotgun.
“I told him, ‘I’d go to the store and get a lottery ticket because you’ve had a very lucky day,’” Munson said.