Food and Wine magazine has ranked a North Adams butcher shop as one of the best in the country.
A list of top butcher shops and meat markets published on Foodandwine.com features Brazeau's Butcher Shop, which is located at 746 State Road in North Adams. The list, which includes nearly 100 independent shops from around the country, highlighted David Brazeau and his butchering operation, which started as something he did in his spare time.
"David Brazeau made a name for himself in the Berkshires with a home butchering operation — something he did in his spare time, when he wasn’t running the meat department at a local supermarket," wrote David Landsel, who created the list for Foodandwine.com.
"When the store closed, he decided to make it official; fans of his sourcing prowess (and his sausages) couldn’t be more pleased."
Brazeau's Butcher Shop is family-owned and operated.