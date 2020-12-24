A national magazine has ranked Stockbridge as the top Christmas town in the country.
Stockbridge took top billing on County Living's "55 Best Christmas Towns To Put on Your Holiday Bucket List." The publication highlighted the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas festival, which pays tribute to Norman Rockwell's painting of the village during the holidays.
"Each year, the town re-creates the 1967 Rockwell painting, 'Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas (Home for Christmas)' during their annual festival," the article read. "Old-fashioned cars line the main street to recreate the painting, and the public can tour historic homes decorated for the holidays."
A list of both virtual and in-person events the town has to offer is available at stockbridgechamber.org.
Cape Cod (No. 11) and Nantucket (No. 18) were the only other towns in Massachusetts to make Country Living's list.