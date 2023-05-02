In Lenox talk, defense analyst and author Malcolm Nance warns attendees about threats to democracy at home and abroad

LENOX — Near the end of an hourlong lecture at Kimball Farms Life Care Community in Lenox, defense analyst Malcolm Nance posed a rhetorical question: What does “woke” mean?
His answer got to the heart of his message to residents gathered to hear him speak at the senior care facility.
“It means common decency,” Nance said. “There’s an entire class of Americans that no longer believe in being commonly decent. Holding the door, talking civilly, viewing every person that they see in a room as a fellow citizen.”
Nance is also known for his regular appearances on WAMC/Northeast Public Radio in Albany, and has been a regular contributor on MSNBC and other national media outlets.
Over the course of his presentation, he lamented the growing segment of society who would overthrow the United States government — those who laid siege to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and those calling for civil war on online forums where guns are bought and sold.
Nance, whose career includes turns as a chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy, a former spy and a counterterrorism analyst, has been reading the tea leaves for decades now, accurately predicting the next moves of several military campaigns before they happened on national television. He has mapped threats to national security such as Al Qaeda and ISIS, tracking shotcallers and terror cells since the 1980s.
The biggest threat to democracy right now, in his estimation: right-wing extremists.
His 2022 book, “They Want To Kill Americans,” chronicles his deep dive into the radical subculture of conspiracy theorists, gun zealots and fundamentalists who are looking to drum up civil war. Nance referred to them as members of an insurgency, and correctly predicted they would stage a series of insurrections months before the Capitol riots.
He made it clear that the titular “They” on the book’s cover were in our own communities.
“I’m imploring, when you talk to your kids, your grandkids, common decency should be what you strive for,” Nance said. “Because you know what? I had to write this ridiculous book about how your neighbors want to kill you.”
Nance went on to list a number of examples that had happened as recently as last month: the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Kaylin Gillis in upstate New York for pulling into the wrong driveway, and the shooting of Ralph Yarl, a 16-year-old Black teen in Kansas City who was shot and wounded by 84-year-old Andrew Lester topped the list.
Both were cases of homeowners using excessive force on people who were simply in the wrong place, he said. Nance held these stories up as examples of a nation in tension, where neighbors don’t trust each other and are looking for a reason to see the worst — and to use their stockpiled arms.
“What America is that?” Nance said. “I didn’t fight for that. I didn’t serve 20 some years overseas in the military and 10 more in the intelligence community to have idiots in this country wearing military gear like they’re special forces.”
Nance covered a number of topics in his lecture, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He shared that he had been to Ukraine last year and was working with a battalion there to try to get them six-wheeled armored vehicles from the United Kingdom.
He spent the bulk of the hour sharing stories from his time working as an analyst, giving spare but relevant details about how calls germane to terrorism are tracked by the National Security Agency and how national intelligence agencies get ahead of potential threats by “buying” officials in those countries.
He said he’s seen such instances of “crown jewels intelligence,” where someone at the agency was able to procure detailed plans for information and see it unfold exactly as predicted at least twice in his career.
“I’ve gotta tell you, NSA and CIA, we do great work," he said. "Sometimes we do work so good it’s scary.”
Part of that good work simply requires a different way of looking at things. He explained that he spends time tracking the price of ammunition for Armalite rifles, known generally as AR-15s, to get an idea of how bad things are getting. Between August 2020 to Jan. 6, 2021, the price for one bullet went from 39 cents to $1.29 per round, for instance.
Nance also explained his methodology for keeping tabs on right-wing extremists and white supremacists. He noted that when the Capitol storming occurred, he was getting much of his information from the social media feeds of the insurrectionists themselves.
“In my world, we’re trained and we’re designed to think about information like a river,” Nance said in an interview prior to the lecture. “Some people are looking for fish and other people are looking for rocks and some people are looking for water. We’re kind of looking at the whole ecosphere.”
He laid out the tenets of his most recent book, and relayed the message: a “horrible, scary warning,” he said, about what could happen if these things weren’t addressed. He said that people with ambitions to overthrow the government should be named and shamed, and that anyone who falls in line with those ideals needs to face the consequences.
His biggest practical advice to those in the audience was to nip conspiracy theories in the bud when they come up around the dinner table.
“Since you are essentially the fonts of wisdom,” Nance said. “I don’t care what your politics are, you have to tamp this down when you hear it.”