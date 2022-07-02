Male injured after fall at base of Tannery Falls

SAVOY — A man was injured after suffering a fall at Tannery Falls on Saturday.
The incident required a response from the Savoy Volunteer Fire Department, whose members confronted rough terrain and called in mutual aid from the Florida Fire Department and the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
According to Savoy Fire Chief Peter Miner, the emergency services team coordinated together "flawlessly" and the injured man, who was not identified, is expected to make a full recovery.
He fell at the base of Tannery Falls.
The "labor intensive" rescue began at 12:51 p.m. and took approximately 26 minutes, said Miner in a post on social media.