LEE — Police arrested a Pittsfield man Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs after he crashed his car into another, causing it to roll over and sending both its occupants to the hospital.
Both the driver and and passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries, said Lee Police Chief Craig Desantis.
Lee Police arrested Kassem Fouz, 29, who they said also was in possession of a Class E substance. Class E substances include prescription narcotics.
Fouz was driving southbound on Route 7 sometime after 1 p.m. when his car crossed the center line and struck the oncoming vehicle, which then rolled, Desantis said.
The two occupants were transported to Berkshire Medical Center by Lee Fire and EMS.
Police closed Route 7 for more than one hour.
Fouz is charged with OUI drugs, operating to endanger, and possession of a Class E substance.
The accident is still under investigation.
Stockbridge and Lenox police and fire also responded to the scene.