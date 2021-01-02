PITTSFIELD — A suspect in the alleged arson attack at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Presbyterian Church was arrested Friday by the Pittsfield Police.
According to information provided by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, Dushko Vulchev of Houlton, Maine was arrested and charged with several counts of malicious damage and three counts of arson at the church on Concord Terrace in Springfield.
There were several attempts to burn the structure on Dec. 13 and Dec. 15, 2020. A fourth attempt occurred on Dec. 28, which caused significant damage. The investigation is ongoing.
Vulchev is being held until his arraignment at Central Berkshire District Court on Monday.
The investigation team includes members of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, Springfield Police detectives, State Police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
According to a report published by MassLive, Vulchev has also faced federal charges in Maine in 2015. Court records show he was charged with threatening a foreign official and threats in foreign commerce.