PITTSFIELD — A city man remains in critical condition at a Boston hospital after being rescued Friday afternoon from his burning apartment.
The victim, whose name was not released, was rescued by several Pittsfield firefighters shortly after they arrived at the six-apartment dwelling at 483 Pecks Road, according to Deputy Fire Chief Neil Myers. The man was found unconscious and severely injured in his second floor apartment.
He was quickly brought down to ground level, and rushed to Berkshire Medical Center, officials said. He was later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.
The fire started around noon in the two-story building, Myers said. It was confined to the injured man's apartment.
"There was a lot of heat in the kitchen, but our guys did a hell of a job putting [the fire] out," he told The Eagle.
The American Red Cross was contacted to assist a resident who was displaced by the fire.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation, but fire officials believe it was accidental.