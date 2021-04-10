A man was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the McKay Street parking garage, and was later pronounced dead.
Police report that at 8:10 a.m., Pittsfield Police responded to McKay Street for a wellbeing check on a male party.
Police found an unresponsive male lying on the ground on the west side of the parking structure. The aid of the Pittsfield Fire Department and Action Ambulance was immediately sought.
The victim, a 30-year-old resident of Pittsfield, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The incident continues to be under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Detective Unit.
State health officials urge anyone who is thinking about suicide, or who knows someone who is, to call one of the 24-hour crisis hotline numbers right away:
Samaritans Statewide Hotline; Call or Text: 1-877-870-HOPE (4673)
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline; 1-800-273-TALK (8255), Press # 1 if you are a Veteran
The Trevor Helpline; 866-4-U-TREVOR (488-7386), Specifically for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender youth and young adults