PITTSFIELD — Authorities do not suspect foul play in the death of a man whose body they pulled from Pontoosuc Lake Thursday, calling the incident an “apparent drowning,” the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said.
The deceased man is thought to be a person reported missing earlier this month in New York, a spokesman for Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said.
“Pittsfield Police are still actively investigating the apparent drowning,” spokesman Andy McKeever said in a statement.
Pittsfield police and fire departments, State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office had conducted searches of the lake on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. A car registered to the man had been located in the parking area for Blue Anchor Park on Monday.
Police Chief Michael Wynn told The Eagle that items located in the man’s car prompted authorities to search the water, and a spokesman for the department said it was unlikely the man left the area another way. Authorities staged in the parking lot, which is shared with Rusty Anchor.
A helicopter hovered Thursday above the area of Blue Anchor Park and the Rusty Anchor around 10:15 a.m. and remained in the area for about 20 minutes, said Jeff Lyon, who lives on the lake.
Lyon said he then saw authorities walk toward the docks at the establishment and motion toward the waters just off the shore.
“He was hovering over, and the police came down and the docks and they were pointing,” he said, referring to the helicopter's pilot.
McKeever said Pittsfield firefighters recovered the man’s body from the lake Thursday afternoon. The man was not identified pending notification of next of kin.
There is no evidence of foul play, he said. Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the apparent drowning.
Police in Colonie, N.Y., are now assisting Pittsfield police with an ongoing investigation, McKeever said.