WEST STOCKBRIDGE — Multiple fire crews and EMTs hiked up a mountainside Sunday to rescue a man who was apparently paralyzed after falling from his hunting stand as he tried to remove it from a tree.
The man, 68, was airlifted by a Life Star helicopter to Baystate Medical Center, said town Fire Chief Steven Traver.
The man's name was not released.
"He had fallen around 15 feet from the tree stand and couldn't feel his extremities," Traver said, noting the man struggled with pain as responders carried him down the mountain to rescuers at East Alford Road. "Luckily he had somebody with him."
Traver also said it was good fortune that the helicopter could land in a large, shaved cornfield nearby.
The man's friend reported the incident at around 2:53 p.m., and said the men were about two miles in the woods off Samantha Lane.
The last quarter-mile of terrain was too steep for ATVs, and responders had to hike, and then carry the man out.
The entire operation wrapped up at about 6:30 p.m., on what Traver said was a "cold, damp day."
"Everyone worked their tail off," he added.
Firefighters from Richmond, Great Barrington and Alford also responded, as did crews with Southern Berkshire Ambulance.