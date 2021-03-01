Living up to its proverbial lion-like arrival, March opens with a forecast of fierce, gale-force winds for the Berkshires, southern Vermont and eastern New York from Monday afternoon until midday Tuesday.
The strongest impact from northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, gusting as high as 55 mph, is likely after dark on Monday until early Tuesday, according to a wind advisory from the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The blustery winds will be caused by the leading edge of much colder Arctic air slicing across the Northeast. Potentially hazardous snow squalls could develop Monday between 6 and 11 p.m., leading to briefly treacherous driving conditions, forecasters cautioned.
The wind advisory extends from 1 p.m. Monday until 1 p.m. Tuesday. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power problems are possible.
Temperatures in the mid-30s will quickly slide below freezing by early Monday afternoon as the winds pick up. By dawn on Tuesday, the combination of bitter cold, with temperatures around 10 or lower, should yield dangerous wind chills.
In eastern New York, including the Capital District, a rare high wind warning will be in effect for the same time period. Even stronger gusts, as high as 60 mph, are predicted, resulting in potentially more widespread power blackouts and hazardous driving conditions, the government forecasters stated.
For the entire region, Tuesday will feel like midwinter, with temperatures struggling to reach 20 as gusty winds persist, according to National Weather Service forecaster Joe Villani.
Midweek temperatures will be more seasonable, with daytime highs well up in the 30s, and partly cloudy skies. Another, less intense shot of cold air is expected for Thursday and Friday, with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
No major snowstorms are expected during the next week to 10 days, with milder temperatures arriving next week.