Toy's fot Tots

The Marine Corps League is accepting new and unwrapped toys for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Marine Corps League is accepting new and unwrapped toys for ages ranging from newborn to 14 for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. 

Toys for tots poster

The Marine Corps League is accepting new and unwrapped toys for the annual Toys for Tots campaign. 

Toys can be dropped off at 264 Second Street in Pittsfield, where the old jail was located, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. 

Monetary donations are also accepted and checks can be made payable to the Marine Corps League Pittsfield Det. 137. All toys will remain in Berkshire County. 

More information can be provided via phone at 413-443-7220 ext. 1150.

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.