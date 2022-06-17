Two Marine veterans are on a cross-country mission of remembrance. We tracked their walk through the Berkshires

Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, front, and Justin “JD” LeHew head up Route 20 toward downtown Lee on their cross-country journey, which they have named The Long Road. LeHew and Kinzer, both retired from the Marine Corps, are following Route 20, America’s longest road, from Boston to Newport, Ore., to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action.
Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, front, and Justin “JD” LeHew head up Route 20 toward downtown Lee on their cross-country journey, which they have named The Long Road. LeHew and Kinzer, both retired from the Marine Corps, are following Route 20, America’s longest road, from Boston, Mass. to Newport, Oregon to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. According to the pair’s website, the road was chosen to “highlight the long journey home that over 81,000 missing US service members have been trying to make since World War Two.” Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Justin “JD” LeHew, helps secure a strap on Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer’s pack as they head up Route 20 in Lee on their cross-country journey, which they have named The Long Road. LeHew and Kinzer, both retired from the Marine Corps, are following Route 20, America’s longest road, from Boston, Mass., to Newport, Oregon to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. According to the pair’s website, the road was chosen to “highlight the long journey home that over 81,000 missing US service members have been trying to make since World War Two.” Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
The work of search and recovery for missing U.S. service members has taken LeHew to places around the globe, including Europe and the South Pacific. The efforts involve interviewing locals, identifying areas that could have remains and searching through them.
“For many families, you may be their last hope to find their son … to find their husband,” he said.
To win attention to the cause, the two veterans are walking end-to-end on the nation’s longest road: U.S. Route 20. The two Marines started in Boston and won’t stop until they hit Newport, Ore., some 3,365 miles away.
Kinzer said he is excited to see everything the country has to offer along the way. “You know, after you spend years defending your nation, it’s nice to be able to see it,” he said.
All along the way, they’ll talk with people about their work and bring light to sacrifices by U.S. service members.
“What’s that old saying?” Kinzer asked. “It’s not the destination, it’s the friends you meet along the way.”
LeHew said the two hikers probably won’t reach their destination until mid-November. That accounts for slower progress traveling through mountain ranges out west — and perhaps gaining time in the flatter states of the Midwest.
He added that the two hikers have already seen a lot of hospitality as they trekked through Massachusetts, including in the Berkshires.
Though the road ahead is long, the hikers carry a powerful reminder with them on every step.
Both tote rucksacks as reminders of what they see as a duty to never surrender and to never leave a fallen soldier behind. With that in mind, the two veterans say they will carry on through good and bad weather and whatever else the road has in store.
“We’re walking for a lot of people that can’t walk anymore,” LeHew said. “People who never made it home. The pains of walking up and down the Berkshires, the pains of walking 3,365 miles don’t seem as painful when you know you have that responsibility.”