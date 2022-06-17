<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Two Marine veterans are on a cross-country mission of remembrance. We tracked their walk through the Berkshires

Rocky Kinzer and JD LeHew hiking on road

Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, front, and Justin “JD” LeHew head up Route 20 toward downtown Lee on their cross-country journey, which they have named The Long Road. LeHew and Kinzer, both retired from the Marine Corps, are following Route 20, America’s longest road, from Boston to Newport, Ore., to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. 

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

One morning this week, Justin LeHew and Coleman Kinzer woke up at a campsite in Chester ready to cover difficult ground.

From Chester to Becket, to Lee and to Lenox, up through Pittsfield and west toward New York. About 21 miles on foot. That’s a long walk for anybody.

For LeHew and Kinzer, it’ll just be a drop in the bucket. They enjoyed their trek through the Berkshires, though.

“We really enjoyed coming down the other side of them,” LeHew said with a laugh later by phone, after a long day walking uphill.

LeHew and Kinzer are both veterans of the United States Marine Corps. Now, they’re part of a search-and-recovery team that helps find U.S. service members missing in action.

Through an effort called Team Long Road, they’re hoping to rally support to their cause.

Since World War II, the U.S. government has identified 81,600 cases of service members missing in action. Over 41,000 are presumed lost at sea, according to the Department of Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.

Photos: Marine Corps veterans reach Lee in their cross-country walking journey America's longest road, Route 20, to raise awareness for soldiers killed and missing in action

+7 
+7 
woman offers sports drink to hiker as another hiker sips his
+7 
+7 
two men with walking sticks and backpacks on road
+7 
+7 
Rocky Kinzer and JD LeHew hiking on road
+7 
+7 
two men hiking along highway
+7 
+7 
two men with walking sticks and packs hiking on road

The work of search and recovery for missing U.S. service members has taken LeHew to places around the globe, including Europe and the South Pacific. The efforts involve interviewing locals, identifying areas that could have remains and searching through them.

“For many families, you may be their last hope to find their son … to find their husband,” he said.

To win attention to the cause, the two veterans are walking end-to-end on the nation’s longest road: U.S. Route 20. The two Marines started in Boston and won’t stop until they hit Newport, Ore., some 3,365 miles away.

Kinzer said he is excited to see everything the country has to offer along the way. “You know, after you spend years defending your nation, it’s nice to be able to see it,” he said.

All along the way, they’ll talk with people about their work and bring light to sacrifices by U.S. service members.

“What’s that old saying?” Kinzer asked. “It’s not the destination, it’s the friends you meet along the way.”

woman takes picture of two hikers on road

After providing them with sports drinks and a quick break, Pittsfield resident Ann Marie Miller takes a photo of Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer, left, and Justin “JD” LeHew as they head up Route 20 toward downtown Lee on their cross-country journey, which they have named The Long Road. LeHew and Kinzer, both retired from the Marine Corps, are following Route 20, America’s longest road, from Boston to Newport, Ore., to raise awareness for prisoners of war and soldiers missing in action. According to the pair’s website, the road was chosen to “highlight the long journey home that over 81,000 missing US service members have been trying to make ...."

LeHew said the two hikers probably won’t reach their destination until mid-November. That accounts for slower progress traveling through mountain ranges out west — and perhaps gaining time in the flatter states of the Midwest.

He added that the two hikers have already seen a lot of hospitality as they trekked through Massachusetts, including in the Berkshires.

Though the road ahead is long, the hikers carry a powerful reminder with them on every step.

cropped-The-Long-Road-Logo.jpeg

Both tote rucksacks as reminders of what they see as a duty to never surrender and to never leave a fallen soldier behind. With that in mind, the two veterans say they will carry on through good and bad weather and whatever else the road has in store.

“We’re walking for a lot of people that can’t walk anymore,” LeHew said. “People who never made it home. The pains of walking up and down the Berkshires, the pains of walking 3,365 miles don’t seem as painful when you know you have that responsibility.”

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all