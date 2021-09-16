WEST STOCKBRIDGE — When it comes to fighting hunger, Mark Roberts is ready to roll.
Roberts, of Stow, will begin his 300-mile journey from West Stockbridge to Provincetown on Saturday, seeking to raise money and awareness for food insecurity in Massachusetts and beyond.
Roberts, formerly an attorney who worked on environmental issues, has been diagnosed with rhombo myeloneuropathy, a rare neurological disorder, which forces him to use an electric wheelchair when traveling long distances. Accompanying him on the “roll to combat hunger” is Mocha, a 6-year-old labradoodle.
Food insecurity in Massachusetts more than doubled during the coronavirus pandemic, reaching nearly 1 in 5 households at its peak, according to the Boston nonprofit Project Bread.
“The media wasn’t focused on it, so, I decided that a crazy old guy with a really cute labradoodle in his wheelchair talking about hunger would raise some money, but more importantly, raise awareness that this was a problem,” Roberts said in a phone call.
Roberts’ nonprofit, 4Paws 4Wheels 4Hunger, will collect donations that Roberts said it would distribute to the four regional food banks in Massachusetts as well as Save the Children, an international nonprofit. Donations can be made through 4hunger.org/donate.
Roberts is “challenging” each Massachusetts resident to donate either to his nonprofit, its beneficiaries or a local organization during the seven-week “roll/stroll.”
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, during its most recent full fiscal year, served about 18,000 people per month in Berkshire County, where the most recent census counted slightly fewer than 130,000 people. That means the food bank served more than 1 in 7 people in the county.
It also served a monthly average of 9,910 in Franklin County, 19,375 in Hampshire County and 53,986 in Hampden County.
Roberts also is using the journey, which will run through more than 50 towns, to spotlight issues of climate change — including a rise in climate-related displacement and the negative impact of climate on food.
“When you see the floods in the Midwest, it’s not only a rancher losing his livelihood,” Roberts said. “That’s food we need to eat. We’ve got to come out of the crisis that was caused by the pandemic and address the systemic hunger that’s here now, but we also have to prepare for what’s coming.”
The journey coincides with a period when food insecurity might rise, since an additional $300 per week in pandemic unemployment benefits ended in early September.
“People should be aware that the pandemic has caused hunger, and the stimulus checks helped, but with the end of unemployment benefits and evictions starting, we’re going to be seeing more hunger in the next few months than we’ve seen at any time through the pandemic,” Roberts said.
Roberts plans to pass through West Stockbridge, Lenox, Lee, Becket and Washington during the second half of September. A launch party will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Canaan, N.Y., at Home Range Winery, 146 Flints Crossing Road.