PITTSFIELD — The process of picking Taconic High School’s new mascot will be a collaborative effort involving staff and students, helped along by a marketing company at no cost, school officials said.
At last week’s School Committee meeting, interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis said the effort will include input from a variety of sources, as members requested, and culminate in a rebranded Taconic mascot “roughly by the end of the school year.”
The School Committee in August voted to remove the Braves mascot from Taconic, as other Massachusetts school districts also moved to end the use of Native American mascots.
Taconic Principal Matthew Bishop will assemble a mascot steering committee made up of administrators, teachers, students and community members, and put together focus groups, said interim Deputy Superintendent Henry Duval, who also is working on the effort.
Marketing and communications firm HEARD Strategies & Storytelling, which has volunteered to help school districts change mascots that were deemed offensive, has volunteered to help Taconic with its rebranding — a process Duval said could otherwise cost $15,000 to $20,000.
The decision about what the next mascot will be made locally, Duval said, and the company will help shepherd the effort along, while assisting with design aspects to bring the community's selection to life.
The process is expected to take four to six months.