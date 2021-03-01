WASHINGTON — Federal lawmakers have introduced legislation that would end qualified immunity, a doctrine they say prevents police and other officials from being held accountable for wrongdoing.
Massachusetts lawmakers Sen. Ed Markey, a Malden Democrat, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, a Boston Democrat, introduced the Ending Qualified Immunity Act on Wednesday. Lawmakers first introduced that legislation last summer following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Qualified immunity shields officials from facing legal consequences for actions performed on the job when they do not violate “clearly established” precedent.
Opponents of eliminating qualified immunity argue that doing so would hurt the ability of officers to perform their jobs, as well as dissuade people from serving.
Under a Massachusetts police reform bill that became law in December, law enforcement officers lose qualified immunity protections if they are decertified by a majority-civilian commission. Some lawmakers and racial justice advocates had pushed for a greater limitation of the doctrine, but law enforcement groups and many lawmakers pushed back against the stronger language.
The federal bill’s supporters include the ACLU, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and Human Rights Watch, among other advocacy groups.
“It’s cases like Daniel Prude, Elijah McClain, and countless others that make clear our justice system is failing to hold accountable law enforcement officers who engage in police brutality and kill Black and Brown Americans,” Markey said in a press release.
“There can be no justice without healing and accountability, and there can be no true accountability with qualified immunity,” Pressley said.