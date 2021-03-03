U.S. Sen. Ed Markey will chair two Senate subcommittees that will aid his pursuit of climate action, his office said in a Wednesday news release.
A Malden Democrat, Markey will lead the Subcommittee on Clean Energy, Climate and Nuclear Safety on the Environment and Public Works Committee, as well as the Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy on the Committee on Foreign Relations.
In the release, Markey, who introduced the Green New Deal in 2019 alongside New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, emphasized the urgency of the climate crisis.
"Should we choose to act boldly and with urgency, we can protect public health, create good-paying jobs, address racial and economic inequity, and secure a livable future for all," he said, adding the coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of clean air.
Markey has introduced several bills targeting green transportation, as well as a bill that seeks to identify environmental justice communities and link them with policy outcomes that benefit the groups hurt most by environmental harms.