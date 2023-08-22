For Mary Wheat's 90th birthday, a simple request: 900 boxes of cereal, to give back to the community

PITTSFIELD — Lately, Mary Wheat has seen empty shelves where cereal boxes once stood. For her birthday, she'd like to see them full.
Wheat, the volunteer site manager of the food pantry at South Congregational Church in Pittsfield, wants 900 boxes of cereal to give back to the community by her birthday on Oct. 14. The number might seem staggering at first, but Wheat offers some perspective: that’s just enough to provide each family that currently visits the pantry with one box of cereal for a week.
The number of families the pantry serves each week is fluid, just under 1,000 generally, but Wheat still thinks the 900 box figure is a good goal to reach “for the symbolism of it, or whatever.” Really, she’d just like the cereal to redistribute to the community.
The pantry will be looking for any and all kinds of cereal, she said.
“Any size,” Wheat said. “Little, big, medium – the idea is to give people a choice.”
The pantry currently doesn’t have any cereal, she said, as increased demand and supply issues have made it harder to come by. Cereal has gotten more expensive, and so has everything else, said Gretchen DeBartolo, the pantry’s volunteer vice president. Various factors, including the end of federal benefits and the relocation of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, have stretched resources thin.
Across the board, the pantry has seen food insecurity increase. Char Parron, the pantry’s kitchen manager, said the number of people coming for community meals has more than doubled since this time last year. On Wednesdays, 150 to 200 people show up for breakfast; Thursdays average around 120 to 130.
That’s why they’re asking for the public’s help to source the dry breakfast staple.
“We have a wonderful community who’s always come through for us before,” DeBartolo said. “We’re hoping they’ll do it again.”
People interested in donating can drop off cereal boxes at the pantry, at 110 South St., on weekday mornings or by mailing donations to the pantry. DeBartolo also said she’d be willing to pick up donations. Donors can contact her at 413-446-0703.
While Wheat is the driving force behind the effort, and the subject of the celebration, she’s not much for the spotlight. After the drive, she’ll celebrate her birthday quietly in Rockport, surrounded by family members.
DeBartolo said that Wheat doesn’t like to be the center of attention, but the cereal drive would be an appropriate way to celebrate Wheat’s work to grow the pantry in her years of service.
“Mary is wonderful,” DeBartolo said. “We want to celebrate her in any way she will allow us to.”